A Free Concert For National Indigenous Peoples Day Is Coming To Montreal's Cabot Square

It's TODAY! Here's who's performing.

Senior Editor
Elisapie. Right: Drezus.

Elisapie | Facebook, Drezus Music | Facebook

Montreal's Cabot Square, at the corner of avenue Atwater and rue Sainte-Catherine O., is hosting a free concert to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

Performers include singer Elisapie, the Buffalo Hat Singers, cellist and composer Cris Derksen, rapper Drezus, singer Mike Paul, and world champion hoop dancer Scott Sinquah. Simiuni Nauya and Abelie Napartuk Jr. will host a soapstone sculpture workshop.

The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. The concert begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

POP Montreal, Resilience Montreal and the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal/Foyer Pour Femmes are producing the event.

Concert for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Price: Free

Where: Cabot Square, corner of avenue Atwater and rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

When: June 21, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Accessibility: Cabot Square is wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event

