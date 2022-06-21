A Free Concert For National Indigenous Peoples Day Is Coming To Montreal's Cabot Square
It's TODAY! Here's who's performing.
Montreal's Cabot Square, at the corner of avenue Atwater and rue Sainte-Catherine O., is hosting a free concert to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.
Performers include singer Elisapie, the Buffalo Hat Singers, cellist and composer Cris Derksen, rapper Drezus, singer Mike Paul, and world champion hoop dancer Scott Sinquah. Simiuni Nauya and Abelie Napartuk Jr. will host a soapstone sculpture workshop.
The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. The concert begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
\u201cAbsolutely thrilled to be co-hosting with Jen Jerome at Cabot \ud83d\udd32!\nHuge thanks to @popmontreal @jenniferdorner @cazes_eric @SeligmanDaniel for all your expertise, passion and excellence\ud83e\udd70. Join us!!\u201d— Nakuset S (@Nakuset S) 1655811135
POP Montreal, Resilience Montreal and the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal/Foyer Pour Femmes are producing the event.
Concert for National Indigenous Peoples Day
\u201cLe 21 juin est la Journ\u00e9e Nationale des Peuples Autochtones et nous pr\u00e9senterons notre spectacle annuel GRATUIT au Square Cabot ! Venez voir d'incroyables artistes autochtones comme @Elisapie, The Buffalo Hat Singers, Cris Derksen, @drezus, Mike Paul, Scott Sinquah et plus! \ud83d\udc47\u201d— POP Montr\u00e9al (@POP Montr\u00e9al) 1654721216
Price: Free
Where: Cabot Square, corner of avenue Atwater and rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
When: June 21, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Accessibility: Cabot Square is wheelchair accessible.