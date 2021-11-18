A Holiday Pop-Up Is Coming To Montreal With Free Samples & A Hologram
Tasty treats, fun tutorials and recipe ideas for the holiday season.
As you gear up to entertain guests and feast on seasonal faves, you might be finding yourself in need of a little culinary inspiration.
The PC Insiders Report holiday edition is back, and it's packed with recipe tips, over 100 new delectable holiday products and classic holiday favourites alike. Illustrated by Montreal artist Amélie Tourangeau, the report's a sure way to get into the holiday spirit.
Provigo is taking those warm vibes and bringing the report to life for a three-day festive event — and it's going to be totally Instagrammable.
From November 18 to 21, Montrealers will get to experience an IRL version of the PC Holiday Insiders Report at Provigo Kirkland — the go-to destination for every holiday need. Bonus: there'll be tons of free samples of PC's new products.
Ring in the season with the ultimate playbook for holiday entertaining in real life. Try out new products (like the PC Chocolate Pecan Cluster NY Style Cheesecake and PC Christmas Mini Eggs), taste PC recipes and then learn how to make those recipes from actual 3D holograms.
As you walk in, you'll get your own printed copy of the PC Holiday Insiders Report. Use the stunning wall mural as a map to your once-in-a-lifetime experience.
You'll be sampling tasty treats and learning recipes from 3D holograms of your favourite social media chefs, like Geneviève Plante, who'll show you how to garnish halloumi cheese sticks in three simple steps; and Carl Arsenault, who'll teach you how to make the tastiest hot chocolate.
You can even craft an egg-nog float (featuring PC World's Best Egg Nog Ice Cream) alongside holograms of YouTube sensations Sasha and Deddy. This is a recipe you'll definitely want to make every single year.
On Saturday, November 20, there'll be a special live chef hologram that you can actually interact with — ask your questions and prepare to wow at your next holiday gathering.
Of course, the event will follow public health guidelines with social distancing stickers, safe samples and one-way movement throughout. If you can't make it in person, you can access all the magic with the digital PC Holiday Insiders Report.
This is the season to make new traditions and celebrate the old ones with the people who matter most. Whether your planned celebration is big or small, you can get inspired with the PC Insiders Report Holiday Edition at Provigo Kirkland.
Experience The PC Insiders Report Holiday Edition Brought To Life At Provigo Kirkland
Price: Free
When: November 18-21, 2021, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 16900, rte Transcanadienne, Kirkland, QC
Why You Need To Go: Taste the holiday spirit in the pages of the PC Insiders Report Holiday Edition at Provigo Kirkland. Sample new products and follow along with hologram tutorials by some of your favourite social media chefs.