This storybook Quebec town near Montreal was just named Canada's best Christmas destination
It's up there with New York, London, and Edinburgh. 🎄
If you have ever wished December looked a little more like the Christmas movies you grew up watching, there's a place in Quebec that takes that fantasy very seriously. And it's not some shopping mall or temporary holiday village pop-up.
As a matter of fact, it's less than a three-hour drive from Montreal.
In case you haven't guessed it by now, Quebec City has once again earned international praise for its festive glow, this time landing on Condé Nast Traveler's list of the 28 best places to spend Christmas in the worldin the world. It is the only Canadian destination to make the cut, putting it in the same league as festive cities like New York, Paris, Copenhagen, and Edinburgh.
While it's a beautiful city year-round, here's what makes la belle province's capital so magical during the holidays.
A real-life Christmas village
What sets Quebec City apart is not just the lights or the snow. It's the whole atmosphere. The old stone buildings, narrow streets, and French-influenced architecture make Old Quebec feel frozen in time, like someone took a European Christmas market and dropped it right on the St. Lawrence River.
Once December hits, storefronts are wrapped in greenery and twinkling bulbs, the scent of roasted nuts floats through the air, and the cobblestones turn into a quiet, snow-topped maze that feels almost too perfect to be real. You half expect a choir to turn the corner or a horse-drawn carriage to whisk you off.
To be fair, both of things can very well happen during this time of year.
Why Condé Nast loves it
According to Condé Nast Traveler, Quebec City's old-world charm makes it one of the most magical places on the planet to celebrate the holidays. The magazine highlighted the centuries-old streets, festive decorations, and the sense that you have stepped into a living snow globe.
One unique tradition they point out is the Au 1884 toboggan run beside the Château Frontenac, where visitors can zoom down icy tracks on wooden sleds overlooking the city. As the name suggests, it's been around since the 19th century and remains one of the most memorable ways to go on a winter joyride without pretending you enjoy skiing.
As for where to stay, the publication suggests the Auberge Saint-Antoine. The historic inn is located in the centre of town and features a cozy lobby fireplace, along with a Christmas package that includes a five-course dinner, holiday movie screenings at the in-house theatre, and a personal visit from Santa in your room.
More than just lights
Holiday markets, such as the Marché de Noël allemand de Québec, are also at the heart of Quebec City’s Christmas season. As early as November, wooden chalets pop up across Old Quebec selling gifts, ornaments, books, and enough hot drinks to keep your fingers warm for days.
If you want something even more surreal, the Hôtel de Glace opens just outside the city in early January.
It's the only ice hotel in North America, and yes, you can actually sleep there. Even if you skip the night, tours and cocktails served in ice glasses are worth the detour.
So, if you decide to make the trip yourself, just be warned: December in Quebec City has a way of raising your holiday standards for every future winter trip.
Curious which other cities made Condé Nast's roundup of the best places to spend Christmas this year? You can check out the full list on their website.