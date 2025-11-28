Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

STM workers might go on strike AGAIN — right before the holidays

The gift that keeps on giving!

​Someone walks past an STM bus.
Someone walks past an STM bus.
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Montreal's transit drama is not taking a winter break. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirmed Thursday evening that its maintenance workers have filed yet another strike notice, and this one stretches straight through the holiday season.

According to an STM notice, the union representing maintenance employees plans to launch an overtime strike from December 9, 2025, to January 11, 2026. Unlike previous walkouts that halted service or reduced operations to peak hours, this version targets the overtime hours needed to keep buses and metro trains in circulation.

The agency says bus and metro service will technically continue. However, without overtime, fewer vehicles may be available, which could mean cancelled departures, longer waits and reduced hours in some parts of the network.

In a message posted to its website, the STM warned that "given the duration of the strike, some impacts may be observed on the service", particularly if vehicles cannot be repaired or reconditioned quickly enough to stay in rotation.

Paratransit service will not be affected.

Essential services still under review

Before anything happens, the Administrative Labour Tribunal (TAT) will hold a hearing to determine what level of essential service must remain in place during the strike. Once the ruling is issued, the STM says it will publish a clear list of impacts so riders can plan ahead.

For now, the agency is pointing commuters to stm.info/greve, where updates will be posted.

STM pushes back

Negotiations between the STM and its maintenance workers are ongoing, and mediation is currently underway. STM director general Marie-Claude Léonard urged the union to stay at the bargaining table instead of rolling out strike threats during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

"I am convinced there is a way to find common ground and respect the financial framework," Léonard said. She added that with only "48 hours left in mediation", she is inviting the union to "prioritize discussions instead of making another strike threat and alarming the population, particularly during the holiday season."

The STM says it remains "entirely mobilized" to reach a deal.

A year of transit turbulence

This notice marks the latest chapter in what has become an extremely bumpy year for Montreal commuters:

  • In June, maintenance workers limited service to three short windows per day
  • In September and October, the same union forced peak-hour-only operations
  • On October 31, Montreal endured a complete, one-day transit shutdown
  • A November walkout was suspended only days ago after weeks of restricted schedules
  • Drivers and metro operators also issued their own strike notices this fall

Now, with another potential disruption looming over Christmas, New Year's and the busiest shopping weeks of the year, Montrealers may be facing yet another round of transit uncertainty.

What riders should expect

Until the tribunal makes its ruling, nothing is guaranteed. But based on previous overtime strikes, riders should prepare for:

  • fewer buses and metro trains in service
  • longer intervals between departures
  • possible late-night or off-peak cancellations

Anyone who relies on public transit during the holiday season, especially students heading home, retail employees working late shifts and travellers connecting to airport buses, may want to build extra time into their commute.

  Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

