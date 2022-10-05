A Line Friends & BT21 Pop-Up Is Opening In Montreal Next Week — Get Ready To Line Up
The first 300 customers in line will receive a free gift.
Line Friends and BT21 are bringing a much-needed mix of joy and cuteness to Montreal as loads of the South Korean brand's most beloved products from giant plushies, accessories, stationery and so much more will be up for grabs next week. Play Line Friends is set to open a 3,800-square foot pop-up store in downtown Montreal on October 14 inside the Eaton Centre.
BT21 — which consists of eight adorable characters, will be prominently featured throughout the store alongside Line Friends characters including Brown and Cony and limited-edition Montreal-themed merchandise and products, Sokoshi Mart said in a press release.
The pop-up shop will be the first of its kind for Montreal and follows the successful Play Line Friends in both Vancouver and Toronto. If the west coast and Toronto store openings are anything to go by — it's safe to say that Montrealers can expect massive lines.
BT21 fans waited up to seven hours at the Yorkdale Mall in Toronto for the Line Friends pop-up store — many even showing up at the mall at midnight.
Montrealers can anticipate some pretty sweet new features including a BT21-themed claw machine, new in-store photo ops featuring Sally and other BT21 characters, and exclusive product launches.
In celebration of the store opening, the first 300 customers will receive a free gift.
Sukoshimart states that opening day customers will also be eligible for other exclusive offers and those who spend more than $125 pre-tax will also receive a free gift – so getting there early, prepared and ready to shop till you drop is a total must come October 14.
The Montreal store will be open from October 2022 to January 2023.
Line Friends x BT21 Montreal Pop-Up
When: October 14 until January 2023.
Where: Eaton Centre — 705 rue Saint-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
