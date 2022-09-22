Montreal's First 'Korean Bistro-Style' Restaurant Just Opened In Saint-Henri
"We want to show Montreal that there are so many Korean dishes other than bibimbap or bulgogi."
Montreal chefs Jongwook Lee and WonGoo Joun have joined forces to launch a Korean bistro in Saint-Henri. 9 Tail Fox, just a few minutes from the Marché Atwater on the corner of avenue Greene and rue Notre-Dame, opened on September 21. Eater Montreal was the first to report on its opening.
9 Tail Fox is the chefs' first joint venture. They told MTL Blog they bring a combined experience at five Montreal restaurants: Big in Japan, Cadet, the Ritz Hotel's Maison Boulud, Pastel and Pullman.
The duo said their new restaurant will feature seasonal menus consisting of local products.
"We take from Korean dishes and then we add our technique, different ingredients and we adopt different plating so that our customer would feel like being in a bistro," they said in a message. "We want to show Montreal that there are so many Korean dishes other than bibimbap or bulgogi."
After collaborations with Bar Otto, Stem Bar and Satay Brothers to try out their ideas, and a soft opening on September 19, Lee and Joun are finally ready to dazzle crowds with their sleek restaurant featuring black chairs, wooden tables and hanging plants.
So far on Instagram, the restaurant has showcased tantalizing dishes ranging from beef short ribs to a delicately constructed fruit salad, a charcuterie plate "with a Korean twist," oysters, a beef tartare, fried rice with cod and shrimp, and dumplings with porcini mushrooms and parmesan.
So, feeling foxy enough to try it out? The restaurant is now welcoming diners on a first-come-first-served basis.
9 Tail Fox
Where: 3401, rue Notre-Dame O.
When: As of September 21