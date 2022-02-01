Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Man Was Attacked In Montreal Monday Night After Going To Complete An Online Transaction

Police were still looking for two suspects as of Monday evening.

Senior Editor
A Man Was Attacked In Montreal Monday Night After Going To Complete An Online Transaction
Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Montreal police say a 39-year-old man was attacked after showing up to carry out a transaction that had been arranged online. SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant reports that authorities received a 9-1-1 call at around 9:00 p.m. on the evening of Monday, January 31 about the incident at the corner of avenues Émilie-Legault and Jean Desprez in the borough of Anjou.

According to information from the victim and witnesses, two suspects approached the man and injured his upper body with a bladed weapon before fleeing on foot. As of 11:45 p.m. Monday, Brabant said it was unclear which direction the suspects went.

The 39-year-old was brought to the hospital with what the spokesperson suggested were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police set up an investigation perimeter but hadn't made any arrests as of Monday night.

A Stabbing In Montreal On Sunday Night Sent A 16-Year-Old To The Hospital

The incident took place in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

On Sunday evening, the SPVM received a 911 call around 11 p.m. regarding a stabbing in Montreal.

Upon arrival on the scene, Montreal police officers found the injured 16-year-old at the intersection of rue Gilford and rue Messier in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. "He was conscious and injured to the upper body by a sharp object," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Keep Reading Show less

3 Shootings In Montreal-Nord Took Place This Weekend

Two of the shootings happened in the exact same place on different days.

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal - SPVM | Facebook

Over the weekend, three shootings took place in Montreal-Nord in just over 24 hours, two of which occurred in the exact same spot on separate days.

According to Montreal police, "The first event took place around 6 p.m. [on Friday]. A call was made to 911 for gunshots at the corner of rue Pascal and boulevard Rolland, in the sector of Montreal-Nord."

Keep Reading Show less

A Homeless Montreal Woman Died In The Cold Near Berri-UQAM

This is the second death of an unhoused Montrealer in the past 10 days.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

An unhoused Montreal woman died near Berri-UQAM metro station early on Thursday morning, marking the second death of a homeless Montrealer in the last 10 days.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Sébastien Coulombe said 911 received a phone call at 1:20 a.m regarding a woman, who he said was in her 60s, requiring medical attention on the corner of boulevard de Maisonneuve and rue Saint-Denis.

Keep Reading Show less

An SAQ Employee Reportedly Punched A Customer After An Argument About COVID-19 Rules

Investigations are underway.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Tensions have been running high in Quebec as the province contends with the latest COVID-19 wave. And at an SAQ on Thursday, it apparently came to blows.

"At 6:00 p.m., there was a 9-1-1 call made for a conflict between a customer and an employee in a store location on Pie-IX Boulevard," said Caroline Chevrefils, a spokesperson representing the Montreal police.

Keep Reading Show less