A Stabbing In Montreal On Sunday Night Sent A 16-Year-Old To The Hospital
The incident took place in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
On Sunday evening, the SPVM received a 911 call around 11 p.m. regarding a stabbing in Montreal.
Upon arrival on the scene, Montreal police officers found the injured 16-year-old at the intersection of rue Gilford and rue Messier in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. "He was conscious and injured to the upper body by a sharp object," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
The teenager was brought to the hospital and Chèvrefils confirmed that his life is not considered to be in danger.
As for what happened that led to the stabbing, according to the information police have received thus far, "A conflict would have degenerated between the victim and the suspect and that's when the victim was injured."
"The canine unit has been asked on the site to try to locate the scene of the event." At this time, "the place where the assault would have occurred is unknown," the SPVM spokesperson continued.
Chèvrefils added that the victim is known to police and will be questioned by investigators.
Those were all the details Montreal police could reveal as of Monday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.
This was not the only event police had to report from over the weekend. Montreal-Nord saw three shootings in just over 24 hours between Friday and Saturday. Two of the incidents took place in the exact same location on different days, on the corner of rue Pascal and boulevard Rolland.
As of Sunday, no arrests had been made for any of the three shootings, and investigations remained ongoing. Montreal police are "trying to see if there's a link between those three events."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.