Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Stabbing In Montreal On Sunday Night Sent A 16-Year-Old To The Hospital

The incident took place in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Staff Writer
A Stabbing In Montreal On Sunday Night Sent A 16-Year-Old To The Hospital
Meunierd | Dreamstime

On Sunday evening, the SPVM received a 911 call around 11 p.m. regarding a stabbing in Montreal.

Upon arrival on the scene, Montreal police officers found the injured 16-year-old at the intersection of rue Gilford and rue Messier in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. "He was conscious and injured to the upper body by a sharp object," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The teenager was brought to the hospital and Chèvrefils confirmed that his life is not considered to be in danger.

As for what happened that led to the stabbing, according to the information police have received thus far, "A conflict would have degenerated between the victim and the suspect and that's when the victim was injured."

"The canine unit has been asked on the site to try to locate the scene of the event." At this time, "the place where the assault would have occurred is unknown," the SPVM spokesperson continued.

Chèvrefils added that the victim is known to police and will be questioned by investigators.

Those were all the details Montreal police could reveal as of Monday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.

This was not the only event police had to report from over the weekend. Montreal-Nord saw three shootings in just over 24 hours between Friday and Saturday. Two of the incidents took place in the exact same location on different days, on the corner of rue Pascal and boulevard Rolland.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made for any of the three shootings, and investigations remained ongoing. Montreal police are "trying to see if there's a link between those three events."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

3 Shootings In Montreal-Nord Took Place This Weekend

Two of the shootings happened in the exact same place on different days.

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal - SPVM | Facebook

Over the weekend, three shootings took place in Montreal-Nord in just over 24 hours, two of which occurred in the exact same spot on separate days.

According to Montreal police, "The first event took place around 6 p.m. [on Friday]. A call was made to 911 for gunshots at the corner of rue Pascal and boulevard Rolland, in the sector of Montreal-Nord."

Keep Reading Show less

A Homeless Montreal Woman Died In The Cold Near Berri-UQAM

This is the second death of an unhoused Montrealer in the past 10 days.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

An unhoused Montreal woman died near Berri-UQAM metro station early on Thursday morning, marking the second death of a homeless Montrealer in the last 10 days.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Sébastien Coulombe said 911 received a phone call at 1:20 a.m regarding a woman, who he said was in her 60s, requiring medical attention on the corner of boulevard de Maisonneuve and rue Saint-Denis.

Keep Reading Show less

An SAQ Employee Reportedly Punched A Customer After An Argument About COVID-19 Rules

Investigations are underway.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Tensions have been running high in Quebec as the province contends with the latest COVID-19 wave. And at an SAQ on Thursday, it apparently came to blows.

"At 6:00 p.m., there was a 9-1-1 call made for a conflict between a customer and an employee in a store location on Pie-IX Boulevard," said Caroline Chevrefils, a spokesperson representing the Montreal police.

Keep Reading Show less

A 17-Year-Old Was Shot & Killed In Montreal's Plateau

It was the city's first homicide of 2022.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

A 17-year-old young man has died following gunfire in the Plateau-Mont-Royal Thursday evening, Montreal police confirmed Friday morning. It was the city's first homicide of 2022.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told MTL Blog that authorities received a 911 call about gunshots heard on rue Roy near rue Rivard at around 7:00 p.m. Officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the upper body when they arrived.

Keep Reading Show less