A New Latin-American Restaurant Opened In Montreal's Old Port
Come for the food, and stay for the vibe!
Let your palate take a plunge into a culinary adventure at Sabrosa, a newly opened restaurant in the heart of Montreal's Old Port that promises an electric menu inspired by Latin American flavours from Mexico, Peru and beyond.
Sabrosa officially opened its doors on April 20 and is the newest spot to join the vibrant selection of eateries at Place Jacques-Cartier.
"With a contemporary decor that’s both chic and cozy, Sabrosa invites you to indulge in a culinary journey that combines the best of both worlds," Sabrosa told MTL Blog.
Courtesy of Sabrosa
Diners can expect delicious gourmet tacos, whole fish, and fresh salads all expertly crafted by chefs Guillaume and Evangelo — who built a menu that showcases their love for fresh, tangy and creative flavour combinations. And we can't forget about the wide selection of tasty (or in this case sabrosa) cocktails, mocktails and privately imported wines.
MTL Blog asked Sabrosa co-owners Nadia and Takeshi to name their must-try menu items for first-timers and they advised that their al pastor and birria tacos, and their shrimp ceviche are classics that shouldn't be missed.
As for drinks, the new resto recommends trying its SCL–YUL cocktail, made with Pisco, lime, lemon, simple syrup, and red wine. "The tannins of the red wine harmonize perfectly with the acidity of this famous cocktail," Sabrosa told MTL Blog.
Courtesy of Sabrosa
A few other yummy cocktails include the Sabrosa made with tequila, yellow chartreuse, cucumber, lime, jalapeño, orgeat and egg whites, and the Cocolicious; a concoction of banana and coconut horchata, Pisco, mezcal, green grapes and simple syrup. You can also enjoy both a tequila and mezcal tasting, because why not, right?
The meal doesn't end there. Sabrosa offers a number of satiating desserts from the classic churro to orange rum cake and a decadent chocolate ganache.
Bon appétit
Sabrosa
Cuisine: Latin-American
Where: 404, Place Jacques-Cartier, Montreal, QC
When: Mon-Thur-Fri-Sat from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (closed on Tuesday/Wednesday)