Downtown Montreal Has A New Bánh Mì Spot & The Sandwiches Look Delectably Saucy
The iced latte also looks soooo good!
Subs, pitas, burgers, and panini, Montreal's sandwich scene is top-tier, and it's only gotten better with a brand new bánh mì spot in the heart of Montreal's downtown core. Sandwich Mi Bao officially opened its doors on January 9, 2023, and offers various bánh mì choices that look so delectably saucy.
The Vietnamese café is located on rue Saint-Denis and offers patrons four types of sandwich proteins to choose from, including General Tao, pork, chicken and tofu all served with your choice of fillings from cucumbers, marinated carrots and daikon, coriander and of course, Mi Bao's house Vietnamese mayo…and lots of it.
Each bánh mì goes for $12 ($14 for General Tao), which isn't too shabby for the portion you get. The café menu also includes loads of other dishes to either pair with your sandwich or enjoy solo. Salad, vermicelli and rice bowls are available, along with shrimp spring rolls and soups, too.
Now, a Vietnamese café wouldn't be complete without a bomb selection of drinks. Whether you're in the mood for an espresso, cappuccino, Viet coffee, or an Americano, Mi Bao has got it all, iced or hot. In fact, if you really want to titillate your taste buds, the iced Pandan coco latte and matcha latte ought to do just the trick.
Feeling hungry yet?
Sandwich Mi Bao
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Where: 1073, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
When: Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.