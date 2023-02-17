2 Montreal Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Best In The World
Have you tried either of these delish spots?
Montreal is proving yet again that it is one of the top culinary hot spots across the world, and Forbes would totally agree. The company recently released its list of Travel Guide Star Awards and two Montreal restaurants made the cut.
Forbes dropped the winners of its 2023 Star Awards, recognizing the "most outstanding hotels, restaurants and spas," across the globe that jet setters have to add to their travel bucket lists.
A total of 259 restaurants made up the crème de la crème of international dining spots, two of which are right here in Montreal.
Forbes uses an objective inspection process with over 900 criteria that its "highly trained inspectors" or secret travel agents, as we like to put it, use when inspecting both a service and a facility.
"Our global team of inspectors are anonymous at all times, so they have the same experience as a typical guest," Forbes stated.
Now, we're not talking about your run-of-the-mill restaurants here, chances are you won't just need to make a reservation far in advance for these spots, but you might want to put aside some savings for your culinary adventure, too.
So, which two notable Montreal eateries made the list?
Maison Boulud
Award Ranking: 4 Star
Cuisine: French
Address: Ritz-Carlton, 1228, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Montreal's The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Daniel Bound's Maison Boulud offers a contemporary market-fresh menu that delivers the perfect balance between luxury and comfort. "Expect high-end ingredients prepared with creativity and a touch of whimsy," Forbes wrote.
Toqué!
Award Ranking: 4 Star
Cuisine: Québecois
Address: 900, Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Toqué! is a luxurious and contemporary dining spot located on the cusp of Montreal's downtown core and Old Port. "The talented and hospitable chef, Norman Laprise, wields magic with a whisk and uses locally farmed ingredients to create a miraculous menu of sophisticated, avant-garde French fare," Forbes said.