A Tenant Blacklist Site Has Popped Up & A Montreal Renters' Rights Group Has Condemned It
Here's what we know about the website.
The Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ), a local tenant advocacy group, has told MTL Blog that it condemns a tenant blacklist website that says it's based in the U.S. and Canada.
The website, called Liste Noire, defines itself as a "global company that helps both building owners and property managers avoid losses or rental problems with certain individuals."
The site invites users to "simply add your tenants who are causing you or have caused you headaches" and "search the database to see if anyone has been registered."
In its "About" section, it says its "mission is to allow you to create an intelligent database that will allow you to make an easy and precise search based on some basic information in order to gain confidence in the face of a tenant at risk of causing you problems."
Liste Noire
"While this website, in particular, does not appear to be well established, it can be harmful and should be reported to the CDPDJ, something we are already in the process of doing," the RCLALQ said.
"We condemn this kind of website that can be used as a means to discriminate against low-income tenants, people of colour, families, disabled tenants, and tenants who simply defend their rights."
In a statement shared with MTL Blog, the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) said it could not directly comment or give a legal opinion on Liste Noire.
It did note that, generally, "the collection of information on prospective tenants prior to the conclusion of a lease must respect the right to equality and the prohibition of discrimination set out in the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms."
"Therefore, an owner cannot refuse to rent an apartment on the basis of one of the grounds of discrimination listed in the Charter."
The CDPDJ also referred to Quebec's Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector, which establishes rules about sharing personal information without the consent of the person involved. However, the commission did not determine whether Liste Noire was in violation of the act.
MTL Blog has reached out to the operators of Liste Noire to find out more about the website's purpose and intention. We will update this article when they answer.