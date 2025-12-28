North America's largest spa is near Montreal and it's a breathtaking winter paradise
It's a magical place to unwind.
If your ideal winter getaway involves soaking in warm, soothing waters as snowflakes drift through the air, there’s a place just a short road trip from Montreal that feels like it was built for cold weather.
Just over two hours from the city, you can visit North America's largest spa, a dreamy spot that transforms into a winter paradise when the snow falls.
Located in Chelsea, Quebec, by the beautiful Gatineau Park, is the Nordik Spa Village Chelsea, a charming village that provides a magical spa experience like something out of a Hallmark movie.
The spa is the largest in North America and offers an indoor-outdoor, Scandinavian-style oasis. It focuses on the benefits of thermotherapy — an ancestral ritual of alternating hot, cold and rest practiced in Nordic countries for over 2,000 years. The experience is said to reduce stress, stimulate the immune system, and promote circulation.
The spa offers many facilities that allow visitors to create their own thermotherapy path, including several baths, dry and steam saunas, and multiple rest areas.
And while the spa is stunning any time of year, winter is when it becomes something else entirely. As the snow blankets the spa, it turns into a frosty wonderland with swirling steam clouds and views of evergreen treetops.
Besides the thermal cycle, one of the most iconic experiences here is the Kalla treatment — a saltwater pool reminiscent of the Dead Sea infused with Epsom salts where you can float effortlessly as soft lights glow and music plays beneath the surface.
The spa also offers several massages and treatments you can book to really get the most relaxation out of your visit. You can also participate in "Village Rituals," including guided meditations and Aufguss, a German ritual that enhances the benefits of thermotherapy and aromatherapy.
After some R&R, head over to the spa's Lounge for local charcuterie, gourmet sandwiches and creative cocktails infused with local flavours, visit the Village cafe for coffees, teas, and freshly baked pastries, or check out the Biergarden, a laid-back restaurant offering local beers and traditional hot pretzels.
Access to the spa's more than 25 thermal installations, including its baths, saunas, rest areas, Village Rituals, and robe rental, starts at $99 per person. You can also add on a treatment, massage, or Kalla experience for an additional fee.
Whether you're planning a solo escape, a romantic weekend, or a getaway with friends, Nordik Spa Village proves that winter doesn’t have to just be endured — it can be deeply enjoyed.
With its proximity to Montreal, the spa is a winter paradise you'll want to visit again and again.
Nordik Spa Village Chelsea
Price: $99+ per person
Address: 16 Chem. Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this dreamy spa just over two hours from Montreal for the perfect wintry escape.
