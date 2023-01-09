Gas Prices In Montreal Are The Lowest They've Been This Year — Here's Where To Fill Up
The current average is likely to last for a few more days. ⛽
Gas prices in and around Montreal have dropped for the second time in a week and are likely to stay the lowest they've been so far this year for a few more days.
Right now, the average pump price is around $1.55 per litre of unleaded, and they're likely to stay that way until January 11, according to price monitor Gas Wizard.
CAA-Québec notes that most gas stations are selling under average, however, and advises filling up while prices are lower.
Despite the current price cut, following record highs in 2022, the current cost of gasoline in Montreal actually marks the highest-ever average for this time of year. Gas Buddy also shows that the average price per litre has gone up four cents since December.
The rising trend is likely to continue, especially with news on Monday that China has reopened and is issuing large import quotas for oil.
"[It] could put more upward pressure on gas prices [in North America] depending on how it all evolves," Gas Buddy expert Patrick De Haan writes on Twitter.
So if you're looking to take advantage of the dip while it lasts, and maybe save a few more bucks, here are the cheapest gas stations near Montreal (according to Gas Buddy):
- Petroles Maurice in Saint-Hubert (8855, Ch de Chambly) - $1.45/litre
- Costco in Anjou (9403, Bd des Sciences) - $1.46/litre
- Harnois in Kahnawake (QC-132) - $1.47/litre
- Couche-Tard in Longueuil (2780, boul Roland-Therrien) - $1.48/litre
- Ultramar in Brossard (2510, boul Lapiniere) - $1.48/litre
- Esso in Brossard (6598, boul Taschereau) - $1.49/litre
- Esso in Pointe-aux-Trembles (12044, rue Sherbrooke Est) - $1.49/litre
- Esso in Longueuil (1515, boul Taschereau) - $1.49/litre
- Esso in Boucherville (1221, rue Nobel) - $1.49/litre
- Canadian Tire in Greenfield Park (4909, boul Taschereau) - $1.49/litre