McGill's Annual Book Fair Is In Full Swing & You Can Fill Your Shelves For Cheap
Treat your shelf!
Each October welcomes the nerdy free-for-all that is McGill University's Book Fair, where good-condition used books from a variety of topics are sold out of Redpath Hall. This year's fair lasts through October 20, so the time is now if you still haven't visited.
The books sold were all donated, and all unsold books will be passed on to Renaissance as part of a partnership hoping to minimize waste. Proceeds from the book fair go towards bursaries and scholarships for McGill students, so your purchase is not only eco-friendly but student-friendly as well.
The fair stretches over two floors, with plenty of sections to cater to your literary interests. There's an entire room dedicated to art and architecture, and another exclusively for old and rare books as well as "nostalgia," according to the fair's website.
Nostalgia is a little vague, but the fair is also selling vinyl, CDs and records, so if you're looking for a retro media experience, you'll definitely find something to love.
There are hobby books, gardening books, mystery books, sheet music, fantasy novels, art books, textbooks (though don't expect to do your semesterly shopping here) and plenty more titles and works to be discovered.
If you have good condition books that you'd like to donate to next year's fair, you can drop them off either directly at Redpath on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, or deliver them to one of a number of depots listed on their website.
McGill Book Fair
When: Tuesday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 20: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Redpath Hall, McGill University