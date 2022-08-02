A 'Scream 6' Shoot Transformed Montreal's McGill University Into New York City (PHOTOS)
McGill just got a little New York-style facelift.
In case you haven’t heard, Scream 6 is filming in Montreal right now, likely under the working title "Blackmore." Alongside stars like Courteney Cox, McGill University seems to be playing a central role as the fictional Blackmore University in New York City.
Eagle-eyed Montrealers have been sharing set pictures on Twitter and Reddit, excitedly documenting what little information they can find about the upcoming feature film.
\u201cBLACKMORE UNIVERSITY MAIN BUILDING #SCREAM6 #blackmore #scream\u201d— Claire (@Claire) 1659317130
McGill also posted a notice on Facebook informing the community of filming taking place on campus on July 28.
Sections of the university’s lower campus can be seen dressed up in New York finery, including the entrance to the Burnside building, which has apparently been transformed into a public transit hub.
Fake posters and advertisements also paper some of McGill’s notice boards, with some cheeky nods to director Wes Craven hidden amid the chaos. Twitter user @xtine_files generously posted several close-ups, so Scream nerds can be as nosy as they want.
Posters put up at "Blackmore University."xtine_files | Twitter
If you look closely, you'll spot Easter egg #1: a missing cat poster for a little guy named Freddy, put up by his owner, Nancy — get it?
Close up on the missing cat poster, and a reasonably priced room to rent!xtine_files | Twitter
It's a Nightmare on Elm Street reference, guys. Come on!
Also, these $500 rooms for rent? If these Blackmore students only knew how much McGillians will pay for a room in Milton Park...
Close-up of a "drummer wanted" poster and a guitar for sale sign.xtine_files | Twitter
In this next close-up, we can see a band asking for a drummer, and a would-be musician selling their guitar, which needs new... "chords?" I think those usually come with the model. Maybe the producers just meant "strings."
Either way, the detailed props include references to spots like the "Blackmore Lecture Hall" — perhaps the beloved (or infamous) Leacock lecture halls might get their own time in the spotlight.
Suspiciously Scream-y poster for a movie club.xtine_files | Twitter
And finally, we have an ad for Blackmore's resident cinephiles society — do you think they know about the filming?
The poster itself features a white face that is remarkably reminiscent of the iconic Ghostface mask. Undeniable reference or accidental spookery? Who can say?
What we do know is that, while it's seemingly over on McGill's campus, filming will continue for Scream 6, aka "Blackmore," in the rest of the city until August 10, according to ACTRA Montreal.