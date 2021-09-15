Montreal's Bell Centre Is Hiring For 100 Roles & Holding A Massive Job Fair
If you're looking for hospitality work, this could be for you!
You've probably been to Montreal's Bell Centre for a Habs game or concert, but have you ever considered working there? The exclusive caterer for the Bell Centre is hiring in Montreal — and it's holding a massive job fair to recruit around 100 full- and part-time workers.
Roles they're looking to fill include general workers, head servers, servers, hosts and hostesses, dishwashers, bartenders, bussers and production chefs.
"We are looking for bilingual and dynamic candidates with experience in the kitchen or in service. We are looking for candidates with impeccable professionalism and a passion for teamwork," reads a Facebook event page for the job fair.
According to a spokesperson for Compass Group, the Bell Centre's foodservice and support services provider, benefits when joining their team include "endless career growth opportunities, flexible schedules, an industry leading health and safety team and culture, as well as a Great Place to Work certified company culture."
According to the event page, salaries are competitive. Plus, you'll get the chance to work at exciting large-scale events, like shows and hockey games.
The job fair is set to take place on Thursday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bell Centre's Restaurant La Mise Au Jeu. If you can attend, just show up with your CV.
If you can't make it, don't worry — a spokesperson told MTL Blog you can also reach out by calling 514-925-2531 or by applying to open positions online.
Huge Job Fair At The Bell Centre
When: September 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: Restaurant La Mise Au Jeu - 1275, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC
Company: Levy Restaurants/Compass Group Canada
Who Should Apply: Anyone looking for full- or part-time hospitality work in an exciting fast-paced environment!