Montreal CEGEP Marie-Victorin Was Evacuated After A Report Of A Man With A Gun Outside

No one was injured.

Senior Editor
Montreal CEGEP Marie-Victorin entrance and parking lot.
Google Maps

Montreal CEGEP Marie-Victorin was evacuated as a preventative measure on Tuesday following a report of a man carrying a firearm outside the school.

The SPVM received a 911 call about the sighting at around 1:30 p.m. Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the man was seen in a group of people entering the school.

Police confirmed the group left the premises after officers evacuated the building.

The SPVM conducted a search of the school and did not find a firearm.

Dubuc clarified that no one had been threatened or injured.

Police stopped one man but later released him after determining that he was not connected to the incident.

Marie-Victorin closed for the remainder of the day and the event is under investigation.

