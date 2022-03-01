Montreal CEGEP Marie-Victorin Was Evacuated After A Report Of A Man With A Gun Outside

The first operation took place on February 6 around 8:45 p.m., when patrol officers spotted three people, one 20-year-old, and two 19-year-olds, behaving strangely in the Ville-Marie borough. Police said that one of them was carrying a loaded firearm, and attempted to flee the area on foot.
Officers were able to subdue the individual and later searched the car the suspects had been travelling in. The SPVM said that the three suspects were apprehended following the search of the vehicle, where they found a second handgun, a machete, pepper spray, knives, and equipment for car theft — all of which were seized by police.
Two days later on February 8, investigators from the Organized Crime Department – South Narcotics conducted an operation targeting a drug trafficker in Place Newman in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
Police said that in addition to cocaine and heroin, investigators also seized a loaded revolver. Two suspects, aged 19 and 29, were apprehended.
On February 9, at approximately 1 a.m., officers on patrol investigated a report regarding domestic violence at a Saint-Laurent home. Upon arrival, officers witnessed the suspect pushing the victim. According to the press release, "police arrested the 41-year-old suspect and discovered five handguns."
Shortly after, investigators from the Western Crime Department "obtained a search warrant to search the home and found a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a firearm silencer and hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibers," the SPVM shared.
A fourth police investigation took place on February 10 targeting armed individuals. The Multi-Sector Firearm Team (EMAF Sud-Ouest) arrested four individuals aged 19 to 26, the release said.
"Searches conducted in Mascouche, Laval, Châteauguay, and the boroughs of Lasalle and Saint-Laurent resulted in the seizure of a handgun, ammunition, two air guns, narcotics, cash and auto theft equipment," police said.
The SPVM reminded the public that their cooperation in the fight against armed violence is important, and any information can and should be communicated to Info-Crime Montreal (514 393-1133) or your neighbourhood police station.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.