Montreal Ranked 6th Best City In Canada To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse But Ottawa Is 1st??
Where would you rather be during a zombie apocalypse?
In the spirit of Halloween, Casino en Ligne undertook a very scientific study that found Montreal is the sixth-best city in Canada to survive a zombie apocalypse. While that's an impressive ranking, Ottawa, somehow, took first place.
"With its 384 hospitals and 7 military bases, Ottawa has been named the safest city to be living in during a zombie apocalypse," Casino en Ligne said in a statement shared with MTL Blog.
Montreal was outranked by Toronto, Mississauga, Calgary, Edmonton, and the aforementioned capital.
Quebec City, Vancouver, Saskatoon and Victoria rounded out the top 10.
Montreal ranked high because it was found to be the city with the most basements, with 4,504 properties having access to one.
Montreal was also, oddly enough, the city with the most hunting gear stores per square inch, with 34. So not only will you be well equipped, you'll be well hidden.
Among the worst cities in Canada to survive a zombie apocalypse were Mount Pearl, Newfoundland; Iqaluit, Nunavut; Whitehorse, Yukon; and Charlottetown, PEI.
