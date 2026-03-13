These are the unwritten rules of living in Montreal, according to locals
"10°C in March is warm. 10°C in August is cold."
From its chaotic mix of languages to its ever-changing temperatures, Montreal is a pretty unique place. But if you're new here, it may seem a little daunting, or just plain old confusing.
Earlier this week, a Reddit user by the name of Tall_Grand6813 asked the Montreal community the following question: "What are some unwritten rules about living in Montreal that everyone here just knows?"
The post touched on things like our July 1st moving day, the importance of parks and picnics, and the fact that most cafés won't hire new people until terrasse season starts.
Hundreds of locals jumped in to share the habits that Montrealers naturally absorb over time and that newcomers only discover by accident.
Cold is relative
Have you ever noticed how much warmer spring feels than autumn, even when the thermometer reads the same?
As one user pointed out, "10°C in March is warm. 10°C in August is cold."
That may not make much sense, but it's true. Quebec's brutal winters harden us, and as the season changes, every ray of sunshine is sweet bliss.
Stand right, walk left
If you're on the escalator and not walking, you stay to the right. Simple as that. One user noted it tends to break down come June when tourists arrive — "they'd otherwise use an escalator maybe once a month" — but among locals, it's treated as something close to law.
Another said moving here made them take it for granted: "Now when I visit Ontario I'm always surprised when people don't do it."
Bus etiquette
There were plenty of comments regarding this topic in the thread.
In a nutshell, people here line up for buses and thank the driver when they arrive at their stop. Following those two simple rules will probably spare you some dirty looks.
All-dressed
One wise commenter explained this phenomenon, which seems to perplex foreigners: "When ordering food that comes with different condiments, it's okay to say 'all dressed', even if ordering in French. No one says 'tout garni', It's 'all dress.'"
Drinking in parks probably won't get you in trouble
Drinking in parks is technically illegal in Montreal, but the city has long operated on an informal understanding that it's okay to enjoy a beverage if you're having a "picnic." In fact, according to Éducaloi, alcohol consumption is allowed in many public parks across the province as long as it's paired with a "meal" and you're in a permitted area
One user explained it well, saying, "Just having a bag of chips around with your booze has been the standard set for the cops to overlook the booze."
It's not "Happy Hour"
Montreal doesn't do "Happy hour."
In another case of beautiful bilingualism, everyone here, whether francophone or anglophone, calls it a 5 à 7. Even if it starts at 4:00.
Pick a side
As explained by one local, your primary language will play a major role in your social life:
"One of the first things people do when meeting you for the first time is to see if you're on the Anglo or Franco side. Sometimes it is obvious, others less so, especially if you're an allophone or newly arrived. You kind of unofficially belong to either linguistic community. It's strange to some newcomers, but it predefines which neighbourhoods of the city you hang out in, groups of friends, etc."
You're a Habs fan now
Unlike Toronto, Montreal doesn't have an NBA or MLB team (we used to, but that's a story for another day). As a result, the Canadiens are the biggest show in town, and supporting the NHL's most storied franchise is kind of a given.
One user laid it out plainly: "If you're a Montrealer — born here or adopted — you support the Habs. In Toronto, many people don't even support the Leafs and prefer the Bruins, Habs, Pens, etc. Much rarer here."
Know your franglais
Whether or not you speak French, an internship is a "stage," a patio is a "terrasse," (said with a hard R), the neighbourhood Saint-Léonard is pronounced, "St-Lee-ah-nard." These aren't errors. It's just how it's done around here.
Know your bagels
Montreal takes its bagels seriously, and two historic brands dominate the conversation: St-Viateur and Fairmount.
Claiming you like both equally, one user noted, puts you in the "doesn't know how to appreciate bagels" category. Take your time. Choose wisely. Live with it.
Keep the complaints to yourself
Montrealers are not big confronters. If someone cuts the line or gets loud in public, they'll be judged quietly and thoroughly.
One user summed up these etiquette rules, stating, "If you have an issue at a restaurant, you find the person in charge — you don't make everyone around you sit through it."
Learn French
As multiple French-speaking commenters pointed out, life will become a lot easier if you do.
Jaywalking is kind of okay
While it's heavily enforced in some cities, Montreal is pretty laissez-faire about jaywalking:
"You can cross one-way streets without waiting for the lights to change, unless there is a cop or tourist around. The first will get you a ticket, and you might end up killing the second."
Two kisses is the standard
Some cultures do three, some do none.
In Montreal, "we have two cheek kisses when meeting up with friends and family or when leaving them after a meet up."
Speed limits are mere suggestions
When driving in Montreal, you'll often find more people exceeding the speed limit than staying below it.
One commenter provided their own estimation of what's acceptable: "Actual speed limit = written speed limit +20 km/h (this goes for all of Quebec but watch that Ontario border)." Consider yourself briefed.
Shoes off
Walk into someone's home in Montreal, and the shoes come off (unless the host insists you keep them on).
Nobody will tell you to do this, but you'll likely notice everyone else doing it. As one user described it, "a house party in the winter will have a mountain of shoes in the entrance, and you will get wet socks when leaving."
Wanna stay dry? Bring slippers.