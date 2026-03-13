Montreal gas prices may spike this weekend — Here are the cheapest places to fill up right now

It's not cheap, but it may get even worse.

Esso gas station in Quebec.
Esso gas station in Quebec.
Jdazuelos | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

As global oil markets react to war in Iran, rising gas prices have become the norm in recent weeks, and Montreal is no exception.

According to CAA, the average price for a litre on the island sits at $1.73 today. For context, the national average is around $1.56/L. CAA-Quebec also puts the current "realistic price" — based on acquisition costs and average retail margins over the past 52 weeks — at $1.79/L, suggesting most Montrealers are already paying less than they technically should be.

CAA-Quebec graph. CAA-Quebec says now is a good time to fill up.CAA-Quebec

That gap may not last long. Gas Wizard is predicting the average price will climb to $1.79 per litre by Sunday, meaning what's currently the realistic price could soon become the actual one.

If you're planning to fill up, today might be the day to do it. According to Gas Buddy data, these are the cheapest stations in the Montreal metropolitan area right now.

Cheapest stations in the Montreal metropolitan area (March 13, 2026)

Costco — 9430 Blvd Taschereau, Brossard: 158.9¢/L

Costco — 635 Ch de Touraine, Boucherville: 158.9¢/L

Belisle — 14630 Route Arthur-Sauvé, Mirabel: 159.9¢/L

Merrick's Gas — QC-132, Kahnawake: 160.9¢/L

Bully's Truck Stop — 888 QC-132, Kahnawake: 160.9¢/L

Kahnawake Gas & Grocery — 1 QC-132, Kahnawake: 160.9¢/L

Wolfco — 207 St Isidore Rd, Kahnawake: 160.9¢/L

Hurricane Fuel — 3 St-Isidore Rd, Kahnawake: 160.9¢/L

Variety Trading Gas — 247 Rte 132 Est, Kahnawake: 160.9¢/L

Super Gaz — 3033 Blvd Cartier Ouest, Laval: 162.9¢/L

Most of the cheapest options are either on the South Shore or in Kahnawake, so depending on where you are, the savings may not be worth the drive. If you'd rather stay on the island, here's where prices are lowest today.

Cheapest stations on the island of Montreal (March 13, 2026)

Esso — 3440 Blvd Saint-Laurent: 165.9¢/L

Ultramar — 915 Rue Ontario Est: 165.9¢/L

Costco — 300 Rue Bridge: 166.9¢/L

Shell — 1022 Blvd de Maisonneuve Est: 168.9¢/L

Petro-Canada — 4505 Ave du Parc: 168.9¢/L

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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