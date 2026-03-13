Here we go again: Montreal is getting hit with snow this weekend, followed by more rain

What a week...

Freezing rain on a Montreal street.

Environment Canada's latest forecast is calling for about 5 cm overnight.

Christopher Babcock | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

This week's ice storm may not have been as bad as experts thought, but it doesn't mean Montreal will be getting nice weather anytime soon.

A low-pressure system is pushing in from the southwest tonight, and by the time most people wake up Saturday morning, there will be snow on the ground. Environment Canada's latest forecast is calling for about 5 cm overnight, with another 2 to 4 cm through the day Saturday.

How much snow you end up with depends a lot on where you are. MétéoMédia notes that Montreal sits right at the cutoff where totals drop off quickly heading south, so the island is looking at roughly 5 to 10 cm. Head north toward the Laurentians or the North Shore and that jumps to 10 to 15 cm. Either way, meteorologist Nicolas Lessard says to expect heavy, wet snow given that temperatures will be sitting right around the freezing mark.

Once the snow tapers off Saturday afternoon, the wind picks up, with gusts expected to hit 60 km/h. Fresh snow plus strong winds means blowing snow, and MétéoMédia is flagging highways 15 and 50 as ones to watch. Sunday is expected to be grey and cold, with a high of zero.

Then things get a little weird. Monday will feature temperatures soaring up to 13°C with rain, which would feel almost spring-like if it weren't immediately followed by a crash back down. Tuesday brings rain or snow and wind, and overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to plunge way down to minus 16.

That's a tough pill for anyone holding out hope for an early spring. Back in February, Quebec's own Fred la marmotte didn't see his shadow, which by Groundhog Day tradition means winter should end early. Well, the spring equinox is March 20, and Quebec's winter tire mandate wraps up March 15, yet here we are.

Fred's got some explaining to do.


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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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