Montreal's Epic 'Puces POP' Flea Market Is Back With 120 Vendors Across 2 Weekends
Montreal's beloved fall flea market, Puces POP, is back with a fall 2021 edition.
It features over 120 independent local artisans and takes place over the course of two weekends, starting September 17.
"It's the perfect opportunity to welcome a new selection of artisans to the market. We can't wait to introduce you to the products they've been making with love for the past year!" says Puces POP's Facebook event page.
"Since the market has not been held in person for some time, we are taking advantage of this opportunity to stretch the fun as much as possible by holding two markets instead of one!"
Each weekend will host a different selection of artisans, so you can support and celebrate a wide variety of art, craft and design vendors based in Montreal and Quebec.
A full list of vendors is available on Puces Pop's Facebook event page.
Both events are being held in the basement of Saint-Denis Church, across from Laurier metro.
Puces POP Flea Market (Fall 2021 Edition)
Price: Free entry
When: September 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
September 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
September 24, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
September 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
September 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: In the basement of Église Saint-Denis - 5075, rue Rivard, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Support and celebrate a wide variety of local artisans.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.