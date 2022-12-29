Montreal's Museum Of Fine Arts Is Free To Visit Before 2023
Admission is free on December 29, 30 and 31! 🖼️
Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts (MBAM) is totally free to visit on Thursday, December 29, Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31. The promotion grants you access to all of the museum's collections and exhibitions except Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music. No reservation is required on those days.
The MBAM's collection consists of six sections, "international contemporary art," "early to modern international art," "Quebec and Canadian art," "decorative arts and design," "arts of one world," "graphic arts" and the sculpture garden.
Five exhibitions are also free to see. They include Views of Within: Picturing the Spaces We Inhabit, a series of artworks focusing on interior spaces; a multi-sensory project by Canadian visual artist Shary Boyle; and photographs by Diane Arbus.
The exhibition ᑐᓴᕐᓂᑐᑦ TUSARNITUT! focuses on the place of music in Inuit visual arts.
Finally, the MBAM is exhibiting dozens of prints by Montreal artist Albert Dumouchel, who the museum describes as "the father of modern printmaking in Quebec."
For adults between 21 and 30, regular general admission tickets, including access to Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music, are usually $16. They're $24 for people over 30.
The museum also participates in a provincewide program that gives residents free access to its collection on the first Sunday of every month. In January, the free access day will be January 8 instead of New Year's Day, when the museum is closed.