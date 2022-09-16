Montreal's 'Sudbest' Market & Festival Is Coming Back To The Banks Of The Lachine Canal
Food, drinks, crafts and live music! 🤩
Let's face it: summer is behind us, but that does not mean all outdoor festivities are too! On August 24 and 25, the Sudbest festival is back for a last 2022 edition at Lien Nord by the Lachine Canal, so this is your last chance to experience the Sud-Ouest's neighbourhood celebration this year.
Once more, the free-to-attend event will showcase food and crafts from local businesses and talent, with the aim of giving participating neighbourhood stores a financial boost before the cold season.
A dozen of artisans will present their best work, including homemade cosmetics, eco-friendly jewelry, illustrations, clothing and more.
There will also be about ten food stalls and trucks serving poutines, vegan 'popo' and other snacks. You'll have the chance to pair the meal of your choice with wine, beers or liquors from Cirka, Les Sans-Taverne and 4 Origines.
This edition will further feature two creative installations. The enormous L’Arbre à palabres by Elisabeth Cardin and the cubic Le Soi Intérieur will invite Montrealers to reflect on the pandemic and its impacts on our lives.
The icing on the cake: you'll be able to try all that while listening to a rich lineup of artists, including Calamine, Joyce N'Sana, The Liquor Store, Vinny Bombay, Frase & Fawna, Hawa B, Vinyl Caravan and DJ Cidoine.
There will be ATMs on site. Organizers recommend you come with your bike as the market is easily accessible via the cycling path on the south side of the canal.
Sudbest — September Edition
Cost: Free-to-attend
When: September 24 and 25, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Lien Nord, 40, rue des Seigneur