13 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend
As usual, you are spoiled for choice.❤️
We're already halfway through September! Soon, we'll be saying goodbye to Montreal's rooftop terrasses and urban beaches and hello to fall hikes and pumpkin spice chai lattes.
No matter the season, the 514 always has a lot to offer for weekend enjoyment.
On the horizon this weekend are a techno party, a vintage clothing sale, free dance lessons, a farmers' market and even a tattoo convention.
So, which one of these events is calling your name?
Attend The BLVD Festival On A Pedestrianized Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Price: Free to attend
When: September 15 to 18
Address: Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: For its fifth edition, the BLVD festival is back with giant games, treasure hunts, workshops, DJ sets and a skateboard competition. The portion of the boulevard between rue Sherbrooke and avenue du Mont-Royal will be closed to traffic to make way for pedestrians and merchants.
Browse Marché Floh's Vintage Clothing Sale
Price:
- free to attend
- all clothing featured on the terrasse as part of the sale is $20 or less
Address: 4301, rue Saint-Denis
Why You Should Go: The popular store's seasonal sale will feature vintage items at enticing prices from more than 20 local resellers.
Dance All Weekend Long At Piknic Électronik
Price:
- Off Piknic 'All Day I Dream':
- $21.74 for general admission
- $26.09 for 'last chance' admission
- VIP Vidéotron is $60.88.
- Piknic Électronik MTL #16:
- $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event.
When: September 17, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and September 18, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Address: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: This weekend, you can party at Parc Jean-Drapeau two days in a row, starting with a "dreamy" OfF Piknic on Saturday. Then, CRi will be taking over the Vidéotron stage on Sunday for a supposedly "rare DJ set" following his luminous performance at Montreal's Ring sculpture for the 60th birthday of Place Ville-Marie.
Hop On The Rides At La Ronde's 18+ Techno Nights
Price:
- $39.99 for one person
- $21.74 for parking
When: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène
Address: September 16, 23 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Why You Should Go: Montreal's La Ronde Six Flags park is hosting techno-themed nights on Fridays this month, and only the grown-ups can attend! You'll be able to try the park's best rollercoasters at night and listen to three different techno DJ sets.
Stuff Yourself At Time Out Market
Price: $36
When: September 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Time Out Market, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Address: This food experience allows you to purchase a card loaded with $36 to sample four different meals. Each restaurant at the market came up with one special item priced at $9 each for the occasion.
Spend Date Night At The Botanical Garden
Price:
- $16.50 for Montreal residents
- $22 for non-residents
When: September 2 to October 31
Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E.
Why You Should Go: What's more romantic than walking hand in hand with your partner at Montreal's Botanical Garden during its celebrated Light and Lantern Festival? This year, the site's themed gardens feature installations under the theme, "An Ode to the Moon."
Get Inked At Montreal's Art Tattoo Show
Price: Tickets will be available at the door.
- $25 per day
- $70 for a three-day pass
- $15 for teenagers from 15 to 17 years old
- Free for attendees younger than 14
When:
- September 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight
- September 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- September 18, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: Gare Windsor, 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal (next to the Bell Centre)
Why You Should Go: The annual Art Tattoo Show Montreal is back, celebrating 20 years of designing new inks for people in the 514. For three days, you'll have the opportunity to observe hundreds of international tattoo artists at work, and get a permanent souvenir on your skin.
Attend An Indigenous Arts Festival & Market
When: September 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Address: Parc Lucia Kowaluk
Why You Should Go: Browse works from local artists while enjoying some food and music.
Get Tipsy At The YULRumFest
Price:
- $28.90 for one general admission ticket
- $51.18 for the masterclass
When: September 17 from 3 p.m. to midnight
Address: 6250, rue Hutchison
Why You Should Go: This event is an opportunity for rum lovers to take part in workshops with masterclasses, as well as raffles, contests, and shows with tropical music.
Go On A Beer Tasting Tour In La Petite-Patrie
Price: Free to attend
When: September 17 at 12 p.m.
Address:
- Isle de Garde, 1039, rue Beaubien E.
- Vices & Versa, 6631, boulevard Saint-Laurent
- Mellön, 7141, rue Saint-Andre
Why You Should Go: This Saturday, you can join hops enthusiasts at beer festival spanning three bars in Rosement–La-Petite-Patrie. Organizers promise a few surprises too.
Lear How To Dance At Festival L'Art En Soi
Cost: Free
When: September 17 and 18
Address: L'Esplanade de la Place des Arts, Quartier des Spectacles
Why You Should Go: If you're ready to step out of your comfort zone to learn some dance moves with total strangers, then the festival L'Art en soi is made for you! You can learn the basics of Guinean dance this Friday, or opt for the Bollywood-themed dancing on Saturday.
Stop By The Last Summer Market at Marché Maisonneuve
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: Marché Maisonneuve, 4445, rue Ontario E.
Why You Should Go: For one last time this summer, you can go on a shopping spree at this festive farmers' market including 10 vendors and fun activities for all ages.
Celebrate The Start Of The School Year At Equinox
Price:
- $45 for one general admission
- $20 for the after-party
When: September 16, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 372, rue Saint-Jacques
Why You Should Go: This music festival located near the École de Technologie Supérieure (ETS) is meant for all students looking to party before really hitting the books. You can expect a fun lineup featuring artists like Sofiane, RK, Dabeull, DJ Mofak, Kazzey and Jay Lavish.
