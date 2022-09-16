Search on MTL Blog

what to do in montreal this weekend

13 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend

As usual, you are spoiled for choice.❤️

Staff Writer
People at Montreal's Marché Floh. Right: Lantern at the Montreal Botanical Garden's Festival of Lights in 2018.

People at Montreal's Marché Floh. Right: Lantern at the Montreal Botanical Garden's Festival of Lights in 2018.

@marchefloh | Instagram, Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime

We're already halfway through September! Soon, we'll be saying goodbye to Montreal's rooftop terrasses and urban beaches and hello to fall hikes and pumpkin spice chai lattes.

No matter the season, the 514 always has a lot to offer for weekend enjoyment.

On the horizon this weekend are a techno party, a vintage clothing sale, free dance lessons, a farmers' market and even a tattoo convention.

So, which one of these events is calling your name?

Attend The BLVD Festival On A Pedestrianized Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: Free to attend

When: September 15 to 18

Address: Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: For its fifth edition, the BLVD festival is back with giant games, treasure hunts, workshops, DJ sets and a skateboard competition. The portion of the boulevard between rue Sherbrooke and avenue du Mont-Royal will be closed to traffic to make way for pedestrians and merchants.

Website

Browse Marché Floh's Vintage Clothing Sale

Price:

  • free to attend
  • all clothing featured on the terrasse as part of the sale is $20 or less
When: September 16 to 18 and 23 to 25

Address: 4301, rue Saint-Denis

Why You Should Go: The popular store's seasonal sale will feature vintage items at enticing prices from more than 20 local resellers.​

More info

Dance All Weekend Long At Piknic Électronik

Price:

  • Off Piknic 'All Day I Dream':
    • $21.74 for general admission
    • $26.09 for 'last chance' admission
    • VIP Vidéotron is $60.88.
  • Piknic Électronik MTL #16:
    • $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event.

When: September 17, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and September 18, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Address: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: This weekend, you can party at Parc Jean-Drapeau two days in a row, starting with a "dreamy" OfF Piknic on Saturday. Then, CRi will be taking over the Vidéotron stage on Sunday for a supposedly "rare DJ set" following his luminous performance at Montreal's Ring sculpture for the 60th birthday of Place Ville-Marie.

Website

Tickets

Hop On The Rides At La Ronde's 18+ Techno Nights

Price:

  • $39.99 for one person
  • $21.74 for parking

When: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald, Île Sainte-Hélène

Address: September 16, 23 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Why You Should Go: Montreal's La Ronde Six Flags park is hosting techno-themed nights on Fridays this month, and only the grown-ups can attend! You'll be able to try the park's best rollercoasters at night and listen to three different techno DJ sets.

Website

Stuff Yourself At Time Out Market 

Price: $36

When: September 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Time Out Market, 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O.

Address: This food experience allows you to purchase a card loaded with $36 to sample four different meals. Each restaurant at the market came up with one special item priced at $9 each for the occasion.

Website

Spend Date Night At The Botanical Garden

Price:

  • $16.50 for Montreal residents
  • $22 for non-residents

When: September 2 to October 31

Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E.

Why You Should Go: What's more romantic than walking hand in hand with your partner at Montreal's Botanical Garden during its celebrated Light and Lantern Festival? This year, the site's themed gardens feature installations under the theme, "An Ode to the Moon."

Tickets

Get Inked At Montreal's Art Tattoo Show

Price: Tickets will be available at the door.

  • $25 per day
  • $70 for a three-day pass
  • $15 for teenagers from 15 to 17 years old
  • Free for attendees younger than 14

When:

  • September 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight
  • September 17 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • September 18, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: Gare Windsor, 1100, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal (next to the Bell Centre)

Why You Should Go: The annual Art Tattoo Show Montreal is back, celebrating 20 years of designing new inks for people in the 514. For three days, you'll have the opportunity to observe hundreds of international tattoo artists at work, and get a permanent souvenir on your skin.

Website

Attend An Indigenous Arts Festival & Market

When: September 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Address: Parc Lucia Kowaluk

Why You Should Go: Browse works from local artists while enjoying some food and music.

Instagram page

Get Tipsy At The YULRumFest

Price:

  • $28.90 for one general admission ticket
  • $51.18 for the masterclass

When: September 17 from 3 p.m. to midnight

Address: 6250, rue Hutchison

Why You Should Go: This event is an opportunity for rum lovers to take part in workshops with masterclasses, as well as raffles, contests, and shows with tropical music.

Website

Tickets

Go On A Beer Tasting Tour In La Petite-Patrie

Price: Free to attend

When: September 17 at 12 p.m.

Address:

  • Isle de Garde, 1039, rue Beaubien E.
  • Vices & Versa, 6631, boulevard Saint-Laurent
  • Mellön, 7141, rue Saint-Andre

Why You Should Go: This Saturday, you can join hops enthusiasts at beer festival spanning three bars in Rosement–La-Petite-Patrie. Organizers promise a few surprises too.

Facebook Event

Lear How To Dance At Festival L'Art En Soi

Cost: Free

When: September 17 and 18

Address: L'Esplanade de la Place des Arts, Quartier des Spectacles

Why You Should Go: If you're ready to step out of your comfort zone to learn some dance moves with total strangers, then the festival L'Art en soi is made for you! You can learn the basics of Guinean dance this Friday, or opt for the Bollywood-themed dancing on Saturday.

Website

Facebook Event

Stop By The Last Summer Market at Marché Maisonneuve 

Cost: Free to attend

When: September 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Marché Maisonneuve, 4445, rue Ontario E.

Why You Should Go: For one last time this summer, you can go on a shopping spree at this festive farmers' market including 10 vendors and fun activities for all ages.

Website

Facebook Event

Celebrate The Start Of The School Year At Equinox

Price:

  • $45 for one general admission
  • $20 for the after-party

When: September 16, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: 372, rue Saint-Jacques

Why You Should Go: This music festival located near the École de Technologie Supérieure (ETS) is meant for all students looking to party before really hitting the books. You can expect a fun lineup featuring artists like Sofiane, RK, Dabeull, DJ Mofak, Kazzey and Jay Lavish.

Facebook Event

Tickets

