Police Say They Busted A Montreal-Toronto Drug & Weapon Trafficking Ring, Arresting 10 People
Police are still looking for their suspected leader.
On November 16, the SPVM's anti-gang division of the organized crime unit confirmed the arrest of 10 suspects allegedly linked to a firearms and narcotics trafficking network between Toronto and Montreal.
Police say they're still looking for the alleged leader of the gang, who is currently on the run.
The arrests follow a series of drug and weapons seizures in June, when, during searches in Quebec and Ontario, police are said to have confiscated eight handguns, an AR-15 style rifle, more than $2 million in cocaine, $1.3 million in cash, $1.1 million in crystal meth and about 170,000 opioid tablets.
Authorities suspect the supposed drug and weapons ring was run from Montreal. Police further allege that ring members "acted as suppliers to certain criminal groups."
The 10 arrests on Wednesday morning were made in Montreal, Laval, Mirabel and Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Quebec, and in Richmond Hill, Ontario.
Two additional suspects are already being held at the Bordeaux prison.
Police say all suspects face charges related to drug possession and trafficking. Five face charges of possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.