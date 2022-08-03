The New CF Marché Des Promenades Terrasse Is Pumping This Summer & You Don't Want To Miss It
It's a foodie's dream.
A trip to the mall is a fun way to hang out with friends, find new treasures and enjoy a meal or two.
This summer, Cadillac Fairview (CF) has opened a vibrant new terrasse at CF Marché des Promenades located at CF Promenades St-Bruno for guests to enjoy culinary delights while taking time to relax and socialize.
Shopping can work up an appetite, and what better way to refuel than a stop at the Marché brimming with all kinds of artisans and restaurants ready to share their one-of-a-kind offerings with you?
For example, you can start with coffee at Tommy Café, pick up some donuts to snack on from Beignes d'Antan and finish off your day with tapas at La Bêtise with the option to dine indoors or outdoors on their terrasse.
Plus, CF Marché des Promenades holds culinary events throughout the summer, hosted by their chef ambassador, Jean-François Plante and his team, to help guests have the best gourmet experience.
With a mix of picnic tables, bistro seating, Adirondack chairs and hammocks, there’s enough room for 50 people to kick back and relax on their beautiful patio outside, created especially for you this summer.
To set the vibe while you eat, there’s also a schedule of live performances, featuring local musicians like Sheli Stevens, Marc Péloquin, the Trio Tutti, Rachel Gibeault and more.
You can even get rewarded for eating at the Marché. Until August 4, you can score a $5 CF SHOP! Card when you spend $15 or a $15 CF SHOP! Card when you spend $40!
If you have any questions or need help navigating CF Marché des Promenades, you can chat to any of the brand ambassadors, who will be there during peak hours.
And if your summer involves a trip to Toronto, you can check out CF Sherway's The Lot to keep the summer patio vibes going.
La Terrasse du Marché At CF Marché des Promenades
When: All summer long
- Monday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Wednesday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Thursday 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
- Friday 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Address: 1, boul. des Promenades, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC (located at CF Promenades St-Bruno)
To stay up to date on the terrasse, including upcoming events and performances, check out CF's website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.