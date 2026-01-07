January's Old Age Security payments are on the way — with bigger amounts than before
Some seniors can pocket over $800
Quebec seniors, your first Old Age Security (OAS) deposit of 2026 is officially on its way.
January's OAS payment is set to arrive later this month, kicking off the new year with slightly enhanced rates that took effect this month.
Service Canada sends these monthly payments to millions of Canadians who are 65 and up. They land near the end of every month and work alongside the Canada Pension Plan to help cover retirement expenses.
January's payment includes a 0.3% increase from the quarterly review, which helps offset inflation as we start the new year.
Whether you're already getting OAS or thinking about signing up, here's what you need to know about this month's payment, who qualifies, and how the program works.
Understanding Old Age Security
Old Age Security is the federal government's main pension program for seniors. It pays out monthly regardless of whether you worked or contributed to any fund during your career. That's different from the Canada Pension Plan, which requires workplace contributions.
Service Canada takes care of signing people up automatically in most cases. You'll get a letter before your first payment explaining everything.
The program goes beyond just basic pension payments. Seniors with lower incomes can qualify for extra help through the Guaranteed Income Supplement and other allowances, which get bundled into one monthly deposit with your OAS.
OAS eligibility requirements
Getting Old Age Security depends on three main things: how old you are, how long you've lived in Canada, and your legal status here. What matters is your residency history, not your work history or tax payments.
Here's what you need to qualify for January 2026 payments:
- Be at least 65 years old
- Have Canadian citizenship or legal resident status
- Have lived in Canada for a minimum of 10 years after turning 18
- Have a net income from 2024 under $148,451 (ages 65-74) or under $154,196 (ages 75+)
Living outside Canada doesn't automatically disqualify you. If you had citizenship or legal status when you left and spent at least 20 years here as an adult, you can still collect payments abroad.
Additional support programs
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) adds more money for OAS recipients with limited incomes. Whether you qualify depends on your household situation and earnings, but your OAS payments don't count toward that income calculation.
Here are the GIS income limits for January:
- Single, widowed or divorced seniors: annual income below $22,512
- Couples both getting full OAS: combined income below $29,712
- Couples where one gets the Allowance: combined income below $41,616
- Couples where one doesn't get OAS or Allowance: combined income below $53,952
The Allowance helps Canadians between 60 and 64 whose spouse gets GIS, while the Allowance for the Survivor supports widowed people in that age range. Both need you to live in Canada and meet specific income requirements.
More about GIS and other allowances
How to apply for OAS
Most people don't need to apply. Service Canada's automatic system registers you around age 64 and sends a letter confirming your eligibility and asking when you want payments to begin.
You can start collecting OAS the month after your 65th birthday, but holding off can pay dividends. Waiting until 70 boosts your monthly payment permanently — you gain 0.6% for each month you delay, totaling 7.2% more per year.
If you don't get enrolled automatically or need to apply manually, you can do it online via My Service Canada Account or submit forms by mail or at a Service Canada office.
The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor need separate applications.
January 2026 payment amounts
What you receive in January depends on your age, income, and household setup. Service Canada updates the rates every three months in January, April, July, and October to match inflation. This January's 0.3% bump stays in place through March.
Here are the maximum monthly amounts right now:
- OAS pension (ages 65-74): $742.31
- OAS pension (ages 75+): $816.54
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (single/partner without OAS): $1,108.74
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (partner gets OAS/Allowance): $667.41
- Allowance: $1,409.76
- Allowance for the Survivor: $1,681.69
These are the top amounts possible. What you actually get might be less, depending on your situation. Getting the full OAS pension means 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18. Having between 10 and 39 years means partial payments.
More about OAS payment amounts
OAS and your taxes
Old Age Security counts as taxable income on your annual tax return. Service Canada won't take taxes off your payments unless you ask them to.
If you don't request tax withholding, you get the full payment each month but could owe money when tax season rolls around. You can set up deductions through My Service Canada Account or with a paper form.
Service Canada mails out tax slips every year for your payments — T4A(OAS) forms for Canadian residents or NR4 forms if you're living abroad.
When January's OAS payment arrives
Your January deposit hits accounts on Tuesday, January 28, 2026. That follows the usual schedule of payments landing near the month's end.
If you use direct deposit, the money shows up that day with no extra steps needed. Paper cheque recipients might get theirs slightly earlier, though the cheque date will show the official payment date.
The next payment after January comes on Wednesday, February 26. Those amounts will stay the same as what's set in January's quarterly adjustment.