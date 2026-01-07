Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

January's Old Age Security payments are on the way — with bigger amounts than before

Some seniors can pocket over $800

A stack of Canadian money.

January's OAS payment is set to arrive later this month.

Gabriel Vergani| Dreamstime
Contributor

Quebec seniors, your first Old Age Security (OAS) deposit of 2026 is officially on its way.

January's OAS payment is set to arrive later this month, kicking off the new year with slightly enhanced rates that took effect this month.

Service Canada sends these monthly payments to millions of Canadians who are 65 and up. They land near the end of every month and work alongside the Canada Pension Plan to help cover retirement expenses.

January's payment includes a 0.3% increase from the quarterly review, which helps offset inflation as we start the new year.

Whether you're already getting OAS or thinking about signing up, here's what you need to know about this month's payment, who qualifies, and how the program works.

Understanding Old Age Security

Old Age Security is the federal government's main pension program for seniors. It pays out monthly regardless of whether you worked or contributed to any fund during your career. That's different from the Canada Pension Plan, which requires workplace contributions.

Service Canada takes care of signing people up automatically in most cases. You'll get a letter before your first payment explaining everything.

The program goes beyond just basic pension payments. Seniors with lower incomes can qualify for extra help through the Guaranteed Income Supplement and other allowances, which get bundled into one monthly deposit with your OAS.

OAS eligibility requirements

Getting Old Age Security depends on three main things: how old you are, how long you've lived in Canada, and your legal status here. What matters is your residency history, not your work history or tax payments.

Here's what you need to qualify for January 2026 payments:

  • Be at least 65 years old
  • Have Canadian citizenship or legal resident status
  • Have lived in Canada for a minimum of 10 years after turning 18
  • Have a net income from 2024 under $148,451 (ages 65-74) or under $154,196 (ages 75+)

Living outside Canada doesn't automatically disqualify you. If you had citizenship or legal status when you left and spent at least 20 years here as an adult, you can still collect payments abroad.

More about OAS eligibility

Additional support programs

The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) adds more money for OAS recipients with limited incomes. Whether you qualify depends on your household situation and earnings, but your OAS payments don't count toward that income calculation.

Here are the GIS income limits for January:

  • Single, widowed or divorced seniors: annual income below $22,512
  • Couples both getting full OAS: combined income below $29,712
  • Couples where one gets the Allowance: combined income below $41,616
  • Couples where one doesn't get OAS or Allowance: combined income below $53,952

The Allowance helps Canadians between 60 and 64 whose spouse gets GIS, while the Allowance for the Survivor supports widowed people in that age range. Both need you to live in Canada and meet specific income requirements.

More about GIS and other allowances

How to apply for OAS

Most people don't need to apply. Service Canada's automatic system registers you around age 64 and sends a letter confirming your eligibility and asking when you want payments to begin.

You can start collecting OAS the month after your 65th birthday, but holding off can pay dividends. Waiting until 70 boosts your monthly payment permanently — you gain 0.6% for each month you delay, totaling 7.2% more per year.

If you don't get enrolled automatically or need to apply manually, you can do it online via My Service Canada Account or submit forms by mail or at a Service Canada office.

The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor need separate applications.

More about applying for OAS

January 2026 payment amounts

What you receive in January depends on your age, income, and household setup. Service Canada updates the rates every three months in January, April, July, and October to match inflation. This January's 0.3% bump stays in place through March.

Here are the maximum monthly amounts right now:

  • OAS pension (ages 65-74): $742.31
  • OAS pension (ages 75+): $816.54
  • Guaranteed Income Supplement (single/partner without OAS): $1,108.74
  • Guaranteed Income Supplement (partner gets OAS/Allowance): $667.41
  • Allowance: $1,409.76
  • Allowance for the Survivor: $1,681.69

These are the top amounts possible. What you actually get might be less, depending on your situation. Getting the full OAS pension means 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18. Having between 10 and 39 years means partial payments.

More about OAS payment amounts

OAS and your taxes

Old Age Security counts as taxable income on your annual tax return. Service Canada won't take taxes off your payments unless you ask them to.

If you don't request tax withholding, you get the full payment each month but could owe money when tax season rolls around. You can set up deductions through My Service Canada Account or with a paper form.

Service Canada mails out tax slips every year for your payments — T4A(OAS) forms for Canadian residents or NR4 forms if you're living abroad.

More about OAS and your taxes

When January's OAS payment arrives

Your January deposit hits accounts on Tuesday, January 28, 2026. That follows the usual schedule of payments landing near the month's end.

If you use direct deposit, the money shows up that day with no extra steps needed. Paper cheque recipients might get theirs slightly earlier, though the cheque date will show the official payment date.

The next payment after January comes on Wednesday, February 26. Those amounts will stay the same as what's set in January's quarterly adjustment.

More about OAS payment dates

From Your Site Articles
old age security old age security payments government benefits canada news
Money
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

Montreal is getting hit with a heavy dose of snow & morning commutes could get messy

Road conditions are expected to be tricky Wednesday morning.

Over 40,000 speeding tickets were issued in this one Montreal construction zone last year

Two cameras at the same spot brought in more than $13 million in fines.

Canada's top universities in 2026 were revealed & McGill missed out on first place (again)

Bested by its academic rival once again!

A class action against Ticketmaster just got approved in Quebec & tons of people could get paid

The lawsuit covers anyone in Quebec who bought tickets from Ticketmaster since July 26, 2021.

Need work? Here are Canada's most in-demand positions in 2026

Along with how much they pay. 👀

A free skating rink is opening under this Montreal landmark — Here's what we know

It'll be unveiled next month!

Here are all of Quebec's stat holidays for 2026 if you need something to look forward to

Like everything, Quebec does holidays a little differently.

7 adorable small towns in Quebec you've probably never heard of but definitely should visit

Add these to your travel bucket list ASAP.