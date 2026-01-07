A class action against Ticketmaster just got approved in Quebec & tons of people could get paid
The lawsuit covers anyone in Quebec who bought tickets from Ticketmaster since July 26, 2021.
If you bought tickets to a concert, sporting event, or any other show through Ticketmaster while living in Quebec since 2021, you may have been overcharged.
A Quebec court just approved a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster over what a judge is calling "excessive, unreasonable, abusive and disproportionate" fees charged when buying tickets.
The lawsuit could affect thousands of Quebecers who've purchased tickets through the platform over the past few years.
What's the lawsuit about?
The case was filed by Montreal resident Felipe Morales, who bought four tickets to see Bruce Springsteen perform in New Jersey back in 2022.
He paid $1,000 per ticket, but then got hit with an extra $599 in fees on top of the $4,000 ticket price.
According to court documents, Morales alleges that Ticketmaster's fees are disproportionate to the actual services provided, especially since the fees increase as ticket prices go up even though the service remains exactly the same.
The lawsuit points out that Ticketmaster's fees can amount to as much as 75% of the base ticket price in some cases.
Who's covered by the lawsuit?
The class action covers anyone in Quebec who bought tickets from Ticketmaster since July 26, 2021, for events held anywhere in North America.
That includes purchases made at a box office, on Ticketmaster's website (including their Admission Network), or through their mobile app.
The types of events covered include concerts, sporting events, theatrical performances, festivals, comedy shows, and basically any other kind of ticketed event.
What are they asking for?
The lawsuit is asking for Ticketmaster to refund members the portion of fees that exceed the actual cost Ticketmaster incurred to provide the service.
Quebec Superior Court Judge Eleni Yiannakis approved the class action on January 5, 2026, ruling that the case has merit and can move forward.
How to join
If you think you might be affected, you can register through Paquette Gadler, the law firm handling the case, via their website.
You'll need to provide details about your ticket purchases, including dates, events, locations, ticket prices, and fees paid.
The lawsuit is still in its early stages, so there's no guarantee of how much money people might get back — or if they'll get anything at all — but the court has given it the green light to proceed.