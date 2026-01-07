Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A class action against Ticketmaster just got approved in Quebec & tons of people could get paid

The lawsuit covers anyone in Quebec who bought tickets from Ticketmaster since July 26, 2021.

Ticketmaster website.

The lawsuit could affect thousands of Quebecers who've purchased tickets through the platform over the past few years.

Al Sciola | MTL Blog
Senior Writer

If you bought tickets to a concert, sporting event, or any other show through Ticketmaster while living in Quebec since 2021, you may have been overcharged.

A Quebec court just approved a class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster over what a judge is calling "excessive, unreasonable, abusive and disproportionate" fees charged when buying tickets.

The lawsuit could affect thousands of Quebecers who've purchased tickets through the platform over the past few years.

What's the lawsuit about?

The case was filed by Montreal resident Felipe Morales, who bought four tickets to see Bruce Springsteen perform in New Jersey back in 2022.

He paid $1,000 per ticket, but then got hit with an extra $599 in fees on top of the $4,000 ticket price.

According to court documents, Morales alleges that Ticketmaster's fees are disproportionate to the actual services provided, especially since the fees increase as ticket prices go up even though the service remains exactly the same.

The lawsuit points out that Ticketmaster's fees can amount to as much as 75% of the base ticket price in some cases.

Who's covered by the lawsuit?

The class action covers anyone in Quebec who bought tickets from Ticketmaster since July 26, 2021, for events held anywhere in North America.

That includes purchases made at a box office, on Ticketmaster's website (including their Admission Network), or through their mobile app.

The types of events covered include concerts, sporting events, theatrical performances, festivals, comedy shows, and basically any other kind of ticketed event.

What are they asking for?

The lawsuit is asking for Ticketmaster to refund members the portion of fees that exceed the actual cost Ticketmaster incurred to provide the service.

Quebec Superior Court Judge Eleni Yiannakis approved the class action on January 5, 2026, ruling that the case has merit and can move forward.

How to join

If you think you might be affected, you can register through Paquette Gadler, the law firm handling the case, via their website.

You'll need to provide details about your ticket purchases, including dates, events, locations, ticket prices, and fees paid.

The lawsuit is still in its early stages, so there's no guarantee of how much money people might get back — or if they'll get anything at all — but the court has given it the green light to proceed.

From Your Site Articles
montreal news ticketmaster canada class action lawsuit class action lawsuit quebec
Montreal News News
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal is getting hit with a heavy dose of snow & morning commutes could get messy

Road conditions are expected to be tricky Wednesday morning.

Over 40,000 speeding tickets were issued in this one Montreal construction zone last year

Two cameras at the same spot brought in more than $13 million in fines.

Canada's top universities in 2026 were revealed & McGill missed out on first place (again)

Bested by its academic rival once again!

Need work? Here are Canada's most in-demand positions in 2026

Along with how much they pay. 👀

A free skating rink is opening under this Montreal landmark — Here's what we know

It'll be unveiled next month!

Here are all of Quebec's stat holidays for 2026 if you need something to look forward to

Like everything, Quebec does holidays a little differently.

7 adorable small towns in Quebec you've probably never heard of but definitely should visit

Add these to your travel bucket list ASAP.