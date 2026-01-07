Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Some of your favourite Hollywood movies have VERY different titles in Quebec

Home Alone? You mean 'Maman, j'ai raté l'avion'

A VHS copy of Austin Powers. Right: The DVD cover of American Pie.

From oddly literal translations to titles that sound like entirely different movies, here are some of the wildest ways Hollywood films were renamed for Quebec audiences.

eBay, notrecinema.com
Senior Writer

If you have ever scrolled through a streaming service in Quebec and wondered why The Hangover suddenly goes by Lendemain de veille, or flipped through a DVD rack and spotted La Vengeance dans la peau where The Bourne Ultimatum should be, you have already encountered this province's unique approach to Hollywood movie titles.

It all stems from Quebec's language laws and long-standing cultural policy aimed at protecting French. Movie titles marketed here are expected to be available in French, and Quebec distributors typically opt for fully translated or localized versions.

Sometimes the translations are fairly literal. Sometimes they are completely reworked. And sometimes they are so unhinged that they feel like a practical joke that somehow made it past multiple approval meetings.

From oddly literal translations to titles that sound like entirely different movies, here are some of the wildest ways Hollywood films were renamed for Quebec audiences.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Quebec title: Austin Powers: Agent Secret 00Sexe

Take the second Austin Powers film. In English-speaking markets, the title stays intact. But in Quebec, audiences were introduced to "Austin Powers: Agent Secret 00 Sex," a punny play on James Bond's 007 alias.

Get Him To The Greek

Quebec title: 72 heures

As the title suggests, the plot of this 2010 comedy starring Jonah Hill and Russell Brand is anchored around a record executive escorting a rockstar to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles for a gig.

Quebec decided none of that mattered and reframed the entire movie as a countdown. Suddenly, it sounds less like a comedy and more like a crisis.

Clueless

Quebec title: Les collégiennes de Beverly Hills

The Quebec title drops the irony entirely and goes fully literal. It translates to "The Beverly Hills Schoolgirls," which is exactly who the movie is about, just without any of the attitude.

American Pie 

Quebec title: Folies de graduation

If you were expecting a translation of "American Pie," Quebec said nope. They instead went with "Graduation Madness," which is basically the plot, minus the pastry confusion.

Wedding Crashers

Quebec title: Garçons sans honneur

This title means "Dishonourable Men," which feels a little harsh for a comedy about crashing weddings. Still, it is not wrong.

Home Alone

Quebec title: Maman, j'ai raté l'avion

Instead of focusing on Kevin's parents leaving for vacation without him, the title translates to "Mom, I Missed the Plane." The blame is clear right from the start.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Quebec title: Maman, j'ai encore raté l'avion

For the sequel, Quebec simply added "again."

Home Alone 3

Quebec title: Maman, je m'occupe des méchants!

This time around, there is a new kid, new house, and new villains. The Quebec title translates to "Mom, I'll take care of the bad guys!" which feels like a confident update after missing multiple flights.

Home Alone 4

Quebec title: Maman, je suis seul contre tous

By the fourth movie, Quebec fully commits to the drama. This title translates to "Mom, I'm alone against everyone," which makes it sound like the protagonist is about to fight the entire world.

He is not. He is still mostly setting traps in a house.

Jingle All The Way

Quebec title: La course aux jouets

The title translates to "The Toy Race," which is honestly a very fair description of this Christmas movie about parents fighting over a popular gift.

Die Hard

Quebec title: Piège de cristal

Rather than trying to translate Die Hard directly ("Mourir dur"), Quebec went with "Crystal Trap," a name inspired by the glass-filled office tower where everything falls apart.

  Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog.

