The Perseids Meteor Shower Is Coming — Here’s Where You Can Spot The Magic In Quebec
The Perseids will reach their peak as of August 11! 💫
Calling all astronomical aficionados! The Perseids meteor shower is about to hit its peak, so mark your calendars if you want to set your sights on this magical phenomenon.
According to expert cosmos and world site EarthSky, the Perseids will reach their peak on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13 — and this is one entrancing moment you won't want to miss.
Named after the Perseus constellation, the Perseids are known for being "rich and steady, from early August through the peak," EarthSky shared. Although the meteors are known to be colourful and leave trails behind them — making them the "most beloved meteor shower for the Northern Hemisphere." Though, it might be a little tricky to spot them, thanks to the moon.
With the moon expected to shine bright during the Perseids' predicted peak, this could hinder your ability to spot them clearly this time around.
Luckily, you can still watch the Perseids do their thing before they are set to shine their brightest. "This shower tends to rise a peak gradually and then fall off rapidly after the peak. That means you can watch for Perseid meteors in the week or 10 days before the peak," EarthSky said.
The Perseids will be even clearer in 2023 as "the moon will be just a thin waning crescent and won’t spoil the view," according to Espace pour la vie.
So, with the meteor shower well underway, where are some spots you can watch 'em in Quebec?
Éco-Odyssée
Éco-Odyssée is located about two hours from Montreal and not only allows you to spot the Perseids meteor shower, but you can gaze into the sky aboard your own boat. Visitors can opt for the Night Adventure between August 10 to 13, 2022, where you can rent a pedal boat, canoe, paddleboard and/or kayak to spot the astronomical shower.
Morgan Arboretum
McGill's Morgan Arboretum is also a must-try spot for catching the Perseids this year. The conservation centre is home to a 14" telescope in the Bellevue Observatory and countless other telescopes made available by RASC members. The site is open to the public, and passes can be purchased at the campus gatehouse.
AstroLab
If you're feeling up to it, you can also catch the Perseids at AstroLab in the Eastern Townships. Located in Mont-Mégantic National Park, the centre has an array of astronomical activities dedicated to the public. Three observatories and numerous telescopes allow guests to truly catch the splendours of space and are a great choice for setting your sights on this year's Perseids.
Oka National Park
You can spot the Perseids only an hour from Montreal at Oka National Park. With its rich history and natural heritage, Oka is a stellar spot to witness the meteor shower. At the top of the Calvary d'Oka trail lays stunning views of Lake Deux Montagne and the Adirondacks, offering an ideal place to observe the Perseids.
Saint-Zénon Pourvoirie
Located 90 minutes from Montreal are the grounds of Pourvoirie Saint-Zénon, another great option for witnessing the Perseids. Due to its absence of light pollution and very dry environment, you should be able to see the meteor shower quite easily at this remarkable spot in the Launaudière region of Quebec.
