6 Key Dates This Spring To See Spectacular Meteors, Planets & Stars In Quebec’s Skies
Up for a little star gazing anyone? 💫🪐
Now that spring is in full force, that means some exciting ethereal sky moments are headed our way. Montrealers can observe some stellar astronomical sightings this springtime including a total lunar eclipse, several visible planets to the naked eye and an array of meteor showers.
So, if you are stoked to see some stars and planets this spring season in Quebec, grab your friends, your camera, and mark your calendars to be sure to soak in all these starry sights.
Mercury Visible
When: Between April 13 to May 10
Description: You can feast your eyes on the planet that is closest to the sun as of this month! Mercury will be visible at various points in the evening and periodically in the day during the spring, including its appearances set between April 13 and May 10.
Jupiter Visible
When: From April to June
Description: This massive planet is certainly one worth viewing. Jupiter last went into solar conjunction back on March 5, 2022, and will be visible again this month. The planet can be spotted in the east at dawn up until June, however, come the summer month, Jupiter will only be visible in the second half of the night.
Lyrids Meteor Shower
When: From 15 to 24 April.
Description: The Montreal Planetarium Astronomical Society stated that the Lyrids meteor shower, originating from comet C/1861 G1 Thacher will be in full force this April. Montrealers can witness the shower of shooting stars between April 15 and 24, with its peak occurring during the night of April 21 and 22.
Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower
When: April 19 to May 28.
Description: Yet another shower worth witnessing in person is the Eta Aquarids meteor shower occurring between April 19 to May 28. The meteor shower is named after the brightest star of the constellation, Eta Aquarrii, and is usually active during the springtime months every single year. Its peak in Montreal will occur on May 5 and 6 with up to 50 meteors per hour.
Total Lunar Eclipse
When: May 15 to 16
Description: A total lunar eclipse is headed our way this spring, and you're definitely not going to want to miss this one. The eclipse will occur on the night of May 15 and 16 when the Moon will slip into the Earth's shadow cone and adopt a reddish hue. Montrealers can take it all in starting at 11:28 p.m. on May 15 and ending at 12:54 a.m. on May 16.
Mars & Jupiter Together
When: May 29, 2022.
Description: According to The Weather Network, both Mars and Jupiter will be visible together on May 29, so much that they will appear to be stuck together! The distance between the two is expected to be shorter than the usual diameter of the Moon, making for what will be a very interesting watch.
