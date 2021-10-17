The 'World March For Women' Is Happening In Montreal Today & Here's What You Need To Know
Get your posters ready!
All feminists should be interested in knowing that the "World March for Women," or the "Marche Mondiale des Femmes" in French, takes place this October 17 in Montreal.
The Coalition montréalaise de la Marche Mondiale des Femmes and the Coordination du Québec de la Marche mondiale des Femmes are planning a 1 p.m. departure from Cabot Square Park for a two-kilometre route in downtown Montreal. The demonstration is set to finish on on rue Sherbrooke O. around 4 p.m.
This event is worldwide and eleven other marches are planned throughout Quebec to fight "AGAINST violence! AGAINST poverty! FOR climate and social justice! FOR the rights of Indigenous peoples, migrant, immigrant and racialized women! Until all women are free, we will be on the march," it says on the event description on Facebook.
For its 20th edition, solidarity with Indigenous women is being honoured, so Quebecers are invited to wear red to support their demands.
In Montreal, 890 people answered the Facebook event at the time of writing this article. The "World March for Women" hopes to the government of the demands regarding poverty, violence against women, but also the issues of climate justice concerning migrant and racialized women.
The "World March for Women"
When: Sunday, October 17
Where: Begins at Cabot Square Park at 1 p.m.
