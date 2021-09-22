This Canadian Shopping Website Just Relaunched & They Have Discounts On Almost Everything
Air fryers, gold utensils, pet accessories and more.
Rarely does a "one-stop shop" truly have everything you need. If you're searching for a new WFH chair, pet accessories and party essentials all at the same time, you'd probably assume that an errand run is in order. Fret not: you'll likely find it all (and way more) at Shopper+, a newly redesigned Canadian website that stocks an impressive variety of carefully curated goods.
Headquartered in Montreal, the site recently underwent a total revamp, and Shopper+ is now having its digital grand opening all month long with massive deals and discounts you won't want to miss.
Catch one of the flash sales that happen 6 times per day (at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.) to snag some products on the cheap. Plus, on September 22 and 23, you can get free shipping on your entire purchase.
With the increasing popularity of remote work, you may be considering sprucing up the home office. Now is the time to grab an ergonomic sit/stand desk, and Shopper+ has a stylish electric model (on sale until September 24), complete with a drawer and glass top.
With programmable height settings, you only have to set your perfect sit or stand heights once and — at the push of a button — you can add a little variety to your WFH posture. Plus, the table has two USB ports to charge your devices (that means no extension cords ruining your office aesthetics).
If the thought of cordless charging excites you, Shopper+ has a wide selection of fast-charging stations, like this wireless one. With your phone charged and your space camera-ready, you'll be set to flex your desk setup on TikTok.
For the photographers out there, you know that food photography is all about having vibrant backdrops, rich textures and, of course, the right tools. The next time you want to show off a culinary creation, check out these 'gram-worthy white and gold stainless steel utensils from Shopper+.
The online store also stocks everything from the hottest kitchen gadgets, like the air fryer (hello, guilt-free fries), to pet essentials, like a 68-inch cat tree. This play place has hanging toys built right in for your furry friend's enjoyment — or, you know, to keep your cat's inner evil tendencies at bay.
Suffice to say, you can find the best goods to make life easier (and better) on the relaunched Shopper+ online store — and you know it'll all be cute. Canadians can browse now for sweet limited-time deals with free and fast shipping.
Shopper+ "Grand Opening" Sale
When: Grand opening sales are on until 9.59 a.m. on September 24
Details: Shopper+ just launched a newly redesigned site, and they're celebrating by offering deals all September.