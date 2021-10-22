You Can Customize Your Hot Chocolate With Decadent Flavours At This Montreal Dessert Shop
They've got the perfect chocolate flavour combo for every fall craving.
It's fall in Montreal — often a blissful, cozy and heart-warming time of year. If you've been in the city during this season before, you know it means gorgeous changing leaves, crisp air, apple-picking and — maybe best of all — comforting treats that warms you from the inside out.
If you're craving something sweet, grab your pals, family or that special someone and head to Chocolats Favoris for a drink to match the season: hot chocolate!
The hot chocolates at Chocolats Favoris are like none other in the city. With 12 flavours available, this famous chocolate shop doesn't hold back when it comes to decadence.
If you're struggling to choose just one, Chocolats Favoris will even let you combine two flavours. Pair S'mores with Original Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel with Tanzania 75%, Dulce de Leche with Hazelnut Praline or Dark Salted Caramel, and more.
There really is something for every chocolate lover. Topped off with whipped cream or chocolate mousse, a decadent and customized hot chocolate is just the thing to warm you up as the days cool down.
Each month, Chocolats Favoris introduces adventurous flavours too, but they're only available for a short time. If you're a dark chocolate and caramel fan, you should try the limited-edition Dark Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate.
For those who can't get enough of chocolate's bitter side, Chocolats Favoris has the Tanzania 75% flavour, which is made with 75% cocoa. There's also the Old-Fashioned Hot Chocolate, for a dark and sweet classic.
As well as next-level Hot Chocolate, Chocolats Favoris also serves customized desserts like the Affogato — a shot of espresso poured over the soft-serve ice-cream flavour of your choice. Want more? Try the Kooky version, which is topped with the chocolate of your choice and perfectly matched gourmet add-ons.
However, you and your crew spend your free time in the city this season — be it lounging in Parc La Fontaine, hiking Mont-Royal or browsing the Old Port — you'll be glad you made Chocolats Favoris a part of your ultimate autumn day.
Chocolats Favoris' Decadent Hot Chocolate Menu
Price: Various
Address: Various locations
Details: Level up your hot chocolate game at Chocolat Favoris with 12 different chocolate flavours to choose from (and the option to combine flavours) plus gourmet add-ons.
Warm up this fall season with Chocolats Favoris. To see what's on the menu, check out their website, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.