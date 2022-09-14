You Can Pick Up A Free Plant In Downtown Montreal This Week
It's part of a giveaway for McGill's bicentennial.
Montrealers can get their hands (and green thumbs) on a free plant this week as part of McGill's bicentennial celebrations. The university is giving away around 1,500 potted plants downtown on Thursday and Friday to mark its long-term city roots. The plants were grown on McGill's rural Macdonald campus and will span colourful tradescantias and asclepias. Plum trees will also be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
You'll be able to take your pick of the flowering, fruit and ground cover plants on September 15, from noon to 2 p.m., in the L’esplanade Tranquille at the Quartier des Spectacles. The following day, on September 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. you can get a free seedling at the Y-Intersection on McGill's downtown campus.
The giveaway is part of McGill's weeklong Sustainable Futures Festival with a series of events, including panels on sustainability research and environmentally-friendly lifestyle and career choices. Or you can catch a Friday movie screening of Tomorrow. The documentary explores "the devastating consequences of climate change… and proposes solutions that could offer real help to our planet and its inhabitants."
In addition to this year's individual plant giveaway, the school also donated 200 plum trees to local elementary and high schools. The goal is to spark an interest in trees and plants in young Montrealers.
Last year marked the first community plant giveaway when about 6,000 plants were gifted to students, staff and nearby residents.