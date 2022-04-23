A Massive Plant Warehouse Just Opened Near Montreal & It's A Floral Paradise
The new shop spans 150,000 feet and offers over 80,000 products! 🪴🌸
April showers bring May flowers, but who says you need to wait until May to fulfill all of your flora needs? A brand new plant shop opened up in Montreal's South Shore, and it's a total green paradise.
With a massive greenhouse, loads of interior and exterior decor, and tons of accessories for every season, it's definitely worth a visit!
Located on Cousineau Boulevard, Quebec brand Archipel opened its doors on April 21 in Saint-Hubert with a warehouse spanning over 150,000 feet with over 80,000 products. Talk about space and selection, amirite?
You'll also be able to find products in a variety of price ranges, so there's a little something for everyone on every budget.
The Archipel shop marks the first living green space in Quebec, with six themes across the warehouse.
The shop's first section is dedicated solely to plants and landscaping, followed by another section for gardening and plant care, and then more areas devoted to outdoor furniture, decor and even BBQs.
The warehouse also has options for home interior including decorative pieces and a section for your furry friends, too!
Archipel is not only offering an entire warehouse of stunning greenery, but they also provide workshops, demos, and even conferences on gardening, cooking, and tips for becoming a BBQ pro. They're basically the Martha Stewart of plant shops.
With summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to spruce up your plant game and snag a few sweet pieces from Archipel — but don't fret if you can't get there now. The warehouse will offer seasonal plants and flowers so that you can find a little bit of everything all year round.
Archipel Home Living
Address: 8100, boul. Cousineau, Saint-Hubert, QC
When: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. & Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.