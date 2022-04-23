Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Massive Plant Warehouse Just Opened Near Montreal & It's A Floral Paradise

The new shop spans 150,000 feet and offers over 80,000 products! 🪴🌸

Associate Editor
Archipel plant and flower warehouse in St-Hubert, Quebec.

Archipel plant and flower warehouse in St-Hubert, Quebec.

Courtesy of Archipel

April showers bring May flowers, but who says you need to wait until May to fulfill all of your flora needs? A brand new plant shop opened up in Montreal's South Shore, and it's a total green paradise.

With a massive greenhouse, loads of interior and exterior decor, and tons of accessories for every season, it's definitely worth a visit!

Located on Cousineau Boulevard, Quebec brand Archipel opened its doors on April 21 in Saint-Hubert with a warehouse spanning over 150,000 feet with over 80,000 products. Talk about space and selection, amirite?

You'll also be able to find products in a variety of price ranges, so there's a little something for everyone on every budget.

The Archipel shop marks the first living green space in Quebec, with six themes across the warehouse.

The shop's first section is dedicated solely to plants and landscaping, followed by another section for gardening and plant care, and then more areas devoted to outdoor furniture, decor and even BBQs.

The warehouse also has options for home interior including decorative pieces and a section for your furry friends, too!

Archipel is not only offering an entire warehouse of stunning greenery, but they also provide workshops, demos, and even conferences on gardening, cooking, and tips for becoming a BBQ pro. They're basically the Martha Stewart of plant shops.

With summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to spruce up your plant game and snag a few sweet pieces from Archipel — but don't fret if you can't get there now. The warehouse will offer seasonal plants and flowers so that you can find a little bit of everything all year round.

Archipel Home Living

Address: 8100, boul. Cousineau, Saint-Hubert, QC

When: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. & Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...