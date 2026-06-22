An SPVM officer, civilian and suspect have died in a Montreal shooting — Here's what we know

The armed suspect was "neutralized."

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Senior Writer

A police officer, a civilian, and a suspect are dead following a shooting in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on Monday afternoon, with a second officer seriously injured and a major police operation still underway as of 2 p.m.

The incident began around 11:35 a.m. near the intersection of Trans Island Avenue and Courtrai Avenue, at the base of an apartment building close to the Hilton Garden Inn Montreal Midtown.


Two SPVM officers were shot during the intervention. The SPVM said early on that the situation was not under control.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., a Quebec En Alerte emergency notification was pushed to cellphones across the island of Montreal, warning of an armed and dangerous suspect in the area and asking residents to shelter indoors, lock their doors, and stay away from windows.

Over the course of the afternoon, the SPVM confirmed the deaths in a series of posts on X. One officer died in the line of duty. The armed suspect was neutralized and also died. A civilian was killed as well. A second officer sustained serious injuries.

"It's a very, very sad day. It's a nightmare," SPVM Chief Fady Dagher told members of the media at a press conference this afternoon. Dagher was unable to disclose details about the suspect or the victim and confirmed that the SPVM's operation is still in effect.

Videos of the late suspect have been circulating on social media. While his identity has not yet been released, he appears to be a white man dressed in camo gear.

The Décarie Expressway is currently closed between the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce tunnel and Vieux-Montréal, with traffic being rerouted by police. Residents in the CDN sector bounded by Highway 40, McDonald Avenue, and Queen Mary Road are still being asked to avoid the area despite there not being any immediate danger.

"At this point, the immediate threat is controlled," Dagher said. "The community's safe."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

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  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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