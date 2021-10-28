Zetti's Ice Cream Shop In Montreal Is Offering Free Waffles Today
Hard to say no to a free snack!
Any true Montrealer knows that while ice cream may seem like a summer thing to most, it's a year-round treat for us. Cold? We don't feel it. And when it comes to counting calories with desserts, that's so 2020.
If you were hoping to fulfill your sweet tooth craving tonight, know that Zetti's, an ice cream shop in Montreal, is offering free honeycomb waffles.
On Thursday, October 28, all you have to do is make your way to boulevard Saint-Laurent after work to get your hands on this free treat.
Pretty hard to say no to a free waffle, right?
And of course, you could always get yourself ice cream to dip in it — but that one you'll have to pay for. We promise that he two make a stellar combo.
Free Honeycomb Waffle From Zetti's
Where: 3839, boul Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
When: Thursday, October 28 from 5:30-10:15 p.m.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
