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Nespresso's pop-up social club in Montreal is serving iced coffees, design inspo & more

Vintage finds, live DJ sets, creative workshops and more, come together for this one-of-a-kind, four-day experience.

DJ mixing music beside iced Nespresso beverages at a poolside sunset event.

Sunset beats and iced Nespresso drinks by the pool.

Courtesy of Nespresso
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

This summer, Montrealers will have a new excuse to linger over their coffee.

Nespresso presents Le Studio Café, an exclusive pop-up event running from June 18 to 21 on the corner of Sherbrooke and St-Laurent. The space will be open from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Throughout all four days, Le Studio Café invites you into an immersive space where Nespresso's coffee innovation meets vintage finds curated by Montreal-based curator, Le Centrepiece, offering endless inspiration to reimagine your own coffee corner at home.

In addition, a full lineup of activities awaits to inspire you. From crafting the perfect crochet tumbler holder with Loosends and joining a morning run with Elody Petit, to enjoying your coffee to the sounds of DJ Mike Clay, and more.

The whole space is designed as an immersive social club, where coffee brings people together, sparks creativity, and above all, encourages exploration.

While you're there, you can also sample Nespresso's limited-edition summer collection with some seriously refreshing iced coffee recipes. You'll also be able to explore curated coffee corners designed to help you elevate your home setup.

As a bonus, the first 50 visitors each day will receive a complimentary iced coffee tumbler.

Whether you're stopping by for a morning run, a DJ set or simply an iced coffee break, it's shaping up to be one of Montreal's most unique pop-ups of the season.

Le Studio Café par Nespresso

Promotional poster for Nespresso's Le Studio Caf\u00e9 event in Montr\u00e9al, featuring a coffee machine and event details. Nespresso Le Studio Café pop-up in Montréal.Courtesy of Nespresso

When: Thursday, June 18, 2-7 p.m.; Friday, June 19, to Sunday, June 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Address: 3455, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why you need to go: Between iced coffee creations and thoughtfully styled coffee corners to DJ sets, creative workshops, and complimentary tumblers for early guests.

This four-day pop-up offers plenty of reasons to spend a little extra time over your coffee.

For the full details on Le Studio Café, see here (Nespresso website)

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