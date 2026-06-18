Montreal is under a severe weather warning with a 'slight risk of a tornado'
What does that mean?!?
Folks who made outdoor plans in Montreal today may need to reschedule due to the weather.
Environment Canada has placed Yellow Watch for severe thunderstorms on the Montreal Island area as of this morning, with conditions expected to deteriorate through the afternoon and evening. The agency is flagging the potential for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, and has noted a slight risk of a tornado associated with the system.
The watch, which carries a moderate impact level and high forecast confidence, was issued at 9:40 AM this morning. Environment Canada is warning that rain totals could reach 20 to 40 mm today, with winds out of the southwest gusting up to 70 km/h late this afternoon.
A few specific risks are worth keeping in mind: Utility outages are possible, and damage to roofs, fences, branches and soft shelters is on the table. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding and reduce visibility significantly. Anyone planning to be out on the water today should also know that nautical activities may be hazardous due to sudden, severe wind gusts.
As of this morning, Montreal was sitting at 17°C with light rain, humidity at 98%, and winds out of the southeast at 18 km/h gusting to 35. Conditions are expected to get worse before they get better.
The rest of the week doesn't offer much immediate relief. Showers are in the forecast through Saturday, with the chance of another thunderstorm Friday afternoon. Sunday brings mainly cloudy skies with the rain tapering off, and Monday is shaping up to be the first genuinely nice day of the stretch, sunny with a high of 26°C.
The full updated forecast is available on Environment Canada's website.