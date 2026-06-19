GST/HST payments will be swapped with a grocery benefit in July — Here's how much you can get
The amounts are higher
For Canadians who have been feeling the squeeze at the grocery store, some meaningful federal relief is coming this month, and it's bigger than what most people were receiving before.
Starting July 3, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is rolling out quarterly payments under a new program called the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, which permanently replaces the GST/HST credit. If you received a payment on June 5, that was a one-time bridge deposit to ease the transition. What's coming July 3 is the first real installment of the new benefit, and the amounts are higher.
Food prices in Canada have risen significantly since 2020, and more than 12 million Canadians are expected to receive payments through the new program. The federal government's position is that the CGEB is a direct response to that pressure.
What is the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit?
The CGEB is the permanent replacement for the GST/HST credit, a quarterly tax-free payment the CRA has long used to help Canadians with low and modest incomes cover everyday costs. The name is new, but the structure is largely the same. Eligibility works the same way, payment is still quarterly, and you're still automatically considered when you file your taxes.
The main difference is the money. Starting July 2026, the CGEB pays out 25% more than the old GST/HST credit was delivering, and that increase is locked in for five years, through 2031. Payments under the new program are calculated based on your 2025 tax return rather than 2024, which means your amount could shift depending on how your income changed last year.
How much you can get
Based on your 2025 tax return, here's what eligible Canadians can receive for the July 2026 to June 2027 payment period:
Up to $679 for single individuals
Up to $890 for married or common-law partners
$234 for each eligible child under 19
Your actual amount depends on your adjusted family net income, marital status and how many eligible children you have. The CRA will send you a notice showing your annual entitlement and quarterly schedule, either through your CRA account or by mail.
When does the payment arrive?
The first CGEB payment goes out on July 3. After that, the next scheduled date is October 5, 2026. Payments are issued four times a year, with each cycle running from July through the following June.
One thing worth knowing: if your quarterly amount works out to less than $50, the CRA won't issue it in instalments. Instead, the full annual amount gets combined into a single payment in July.
Who qualifies?
Eligibility is the same as it was under the GST/HST credit. You need to be at least 19 years old, a Canadian resident for tax purposes, and meet the income thresholds set out by the CRA. If you're under 19, you can still qualify if you have or had a spouse or common-law partner, or if you're a parent living with your child.
Shared custody arrangements allow each parent to claim 50% of the benefit for that child. If you're already receiving the Canada Child Benefit for a child, that child is automatically factored into your CGEB calculation.
Do you need to apply?
No. As long as you filed your 2025 tax return, the CRA will automatically determine your eligibility. There's nothing extra to fill out or submit.
If you file your taxes late, you may need to wait until the CRA has assessed your return before any entitled amounts come through. Missed payments from earlier in the cycle will be issued retroactively in the next scheduled deposit.
Tax info
The CGEB is entirely tax-free. Payments don't count as income and don't need to be reported on your return. To check your expected payment amount and schedule, sign into your CRA account and look under Benefits and Credits.