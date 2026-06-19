Monthly STM passes are getting more expensive in July — Here's how much it'll cost you

REM fares are also changing.

​Someone holds up an OPUS card. Right: An STM bus in front of a Montreal metro station.
Single and two-ride fares are not changing, so occasional STM riders won't feel the increase.
Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Derek Robbins | Dreamstime
Contributor

Société de transport de Montréal riders who use a monthly pass on their Opus card are about to pay a little more. July 1 is less than two weeks away, and a fare increase is coming with it.

The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain announced a 3% fare increase across Greater Montreal's transit network earlier this spring, set to kick in on July 1, 2026. For monthly STM pass holders, that works out to a flat dollar bump of $5.50 more on regular fares and $3.25 more on reduced fares, regardless of which zone you're in.

Here's what each monthly pass will cost starting July 1:

  • Tous modes A (island of Montreal): $110.00 regular
  • Tous modes AB (Montreal, Laval, Longueuil agglomeration): $170.00 regular
  • Tous modes ABC: $206.00 regular
  • Tous modes ABCD (areas outside ARTM territory): $281.00 regular

Occasional riders are off the hook. Single and two-ride fares are not changing, so the increase lands entirely on monthly pass holders.

The ARTM says the increase is in line with the minimum indexation rate set out under its 2025-2028 funding agreement with the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the Quebec government. ARTM director general Benoît Gendron acknowledged the timing isn't ideal. "We are fully aware of the impact that the annual indexation represents in a context where the cost of living is putting significant pressure on households," he said.

One other change taking effect July 1: transitional REM fares for the South Shore corridor are being phased out. Those tickets were introduced in 2023 to ease the shift to the new network and are now being replaced by standard Tous modes options. South Shore REM riders will need to pick whichever pass matches their travel zones going forward.

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