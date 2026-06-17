Saint-Jean-Baptiste 2026: Here's what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24
It's a statutory day off for the majority of workers.
Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (also knows as Fête nationale du Québec) falls on Wednesday, June 24 this year, dropping a well-deserved holiday into the middle of the work week for most Montrealers.
As Quebec's official national holiday, it's a statutory day off for the majority of workers, which means government services, retail stores and transit will be running on modified schedules across the city.
Whether you're heading out to catch some festivities, planning a backyard BBQ, or just trying to figure out if you can squeeze in a grocery run, here's what you need to know.
What's open in Montreal on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day?
Montreal public markets: Atwater, Jean-Talon, Maisonneuve and neighbourhood markets should all be open, though possibly with reduced hours. Check Marchés Publics de Montréal's website for the latest.
STM transit: Buses and metros will be running on a holiday schedule. Check the STM website or your transit app before heading out.
Garbage, recycling & compost pickup: Regular Wednesday collections will go ahead as scheduled across boroughs.
Espace pour la Vie museums: The Biodôme, Insectarium, Botanical Garden, Planetarium and Biosphère are all expected to be open with regular hours.
Most restaurants, bars & cafés: The majority will be open, particularly in busier neighbourhoods and tourist areas, making it a good night to be out.
Pharmacies & gas stations: Most major chains will stay open, though hours may vary by location.
Dépanneurs and small grocery stores: Many will be open, especially in central areas, but expect reduced hours or limited staff.
What's closed in Montreal on June 24, 2026?
SAQ & SQDC: Most locations will be closed for the holiday. Plan ahead.
Shopping malls & big-box stores: Expect closures at CF Fairview Pointe-Claire, Carrefour Angrignon, the Eaton Centre, Carrefour Laval, Walmart and Costco.
Banks & government offices: Major financial institutions and provincial and federal offices — including the SAAQ and Passport Canada — will be closed.
Canada Post: No mail delivery or pickup on the holiday. Some private postal counters inside pharmacies may still be operating.
City of Montreal offices: Accès Montréal offices, borough halls, permit counters and municipal courtrooms will all be closed, with the exception of Room R.40 for detainee appearances.
Libraries, pools & community centres: Hours vary by borough. Check your local borough's website to confirm what's open near you.
If you're looking to get into the spirit of things, there are plenty of Fête nationale celebrations and events happening around the city. A full list of official festivities can be found on Montreal's tourism site.