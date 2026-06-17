Montreal Airport just moved its pickup waiting area and it's already causing confusion
You might end up in the wrong section.
If you're heading to YUL to pick someone up anytime soon, there's something worth knowing before you leave the house.
Montreal-Trudeau Airport has relocated its CellParc, the free waiting area designated for people picking up arriving passengers, and the move is causing some confusion. The airport announced the change on its social media channels on Monday, June 15.
The CellParc was previously located on Cardinal Avenue, near the exo commuter train parking lot at Dorval station. It has since been moved to Jacques-de-Lesseps Street, at the former location of the ÉconoParc P7 lot, just in front of the Sheraton hotel.
The catch is that the new location hasn't been updated on Google Maps or most other GPS apps yet. Several people have been flagging the issue in the comments of the airport's Facebook announcement, pointing out that even the Google Maps link on YUL's own updated website still redirects to the old address.
Aéroports de Montréal said a request has been sent to Google and that the update should be reflected "shortly."
As for why the CellParc moved in the first place, YUL told Narcity Quebec the relocation is tied to the various construction phases currently underway around the terminal. Eric Forest, a spokesperson for ADM Aéroports de Montréal, said the new spot is actually closer to the main passenger drop-off area, which should make it more convenient for drivers waiting on arriving passengers.
Signage at the site has already been updated, and the airport intends to keep the CellParc at this location until a permanent spot is established.
A few things worth knowing if you plan to use it: the waiting area is free for up to two hours, but you need to stay near your vehicle. The idea is that your passenger contacts you once they've landed and cleared arrivals, and you head over to pick them up from there rather than circling the arrivals zone. Washrooms are also available on site.
Until Google Maps catches up, your best bet is to head to YUL's website directly for the updated map and directions.
This story was inspired by the article "Aéroport de Montréal: Cette zone pour «pick up» quelqu'un a déménagé et c'est dur à suivre" which was originally published on Narcity.