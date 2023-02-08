Nexus Allows You To Cross The Canada-U.S. Border Faster — Here’s How To Apply
Who doesn't love an easy breezy border crossing?
Crossing the Canada-U.S. border can often be a headache, especially during busier than normal travel days. Luckily, NEXUS is a service available to eligible Canadians and Americans who are looking to speed up the border crossing process.
NEXUS is jointly operated by both the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the U.S. Customs & Border Protection, and is designed to reduce wait times at border crossings "into Canada and the United States for low-risk, pre-approved travellers."
Who is eligible for NEXUS?
The service is available to all U.S. and Canadian citizens and permanent residents. However, in order to be eligible to apply for NEXUS you must:
- Be admissible to Canada and the U.S. under immigration laws
- Provide true and complete information on your application
- Not have violated customs, immigration or agriculture laws
How to apply for NEXUS?
Canadians should note that the CBSA no longer accepts paper application forms for the NEXUS program. Before applying, you must review Canada's privacy statement, the United States Privacy Act statement and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation privacy statements.
Once you have read the necessary documents online, applicants must review the terms and conditions. The following step includes payment and application submission.
The application process also includes an in-person interview.
How much does NEXUS cost?
Applying for a NEXUS card costs US$50 and once granted is valid for five years.
How long is the NEXUS application process?
Your NEXUS application may be processed within 30 business days of receiving your submitted online form, the CBSA states. This time does not include the scheduling of your enrolment interview, which is subject to what's available at specific centres. The Nexus site notes that there "is currently a significant backlog for new applicants."
Where can NEXUS be used?
When entering Canada, you can use your NEXUS card at the following:
- Self-serve kiosks and eGates at nine major international airports in Canada
- Dedicated vehicle lanes at 21 designated land border crossings
- NEXUS eGates at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ontario and the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario
- Transportation Security Administration Pre-Check lines at over 200 participating U.S. airports
- Global Entry kiosks at 8 Canadian airports
- dedicated lanes at 16 land border crossings
- faster processing at all marine crossings
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.