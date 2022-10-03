COVID-19 Border Measures In Canada Have Officially Ended — Here's What You Need To Know
That means no more mandatory ArriveCAN.
Border regulations and travel rules have been evolving (and causing confusion) every few months since the onset of the pandemic, but all of that seems to be coming to an end. As of October 1, COVID-19 testing requirements, quarantine and isolation rules, plus mandatory use of the ArriveCan app are no longer in effect.
Travellers entering Canada by air, land or sea do not have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or report symptoms after they enter. That means anyone who had an appointment for an arrival or Day-8 test can cancel it and those in federal quarantine can now leave without completing the full 14 days.
Wearing masks on planes and trains in Canada is not required, although the federal government still strongly recommends that travellers wear "a high quality and well-fitted mask or respirator."
Entering travel and vaccine info on ArriveCAN is also no longer necessary, although the app is still available to people flying into Toronto Pearson, Vancouver or Montréal-Trudeau international airports who want to save time on arrival and complete the Advance CBSA Declaration. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has early data showing that submitting the declaration through ArriveCAN does reduce the amount of time spent at an airport kiosk by around one-third.
PHAC credited the removal of COVID regulations to high vaccination rates and a reduction in hospitalizations and deaths. But Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos said the government could bring back measures if the pandemic situation changes.
"We expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures," he said.