Canada-US Border Rules — Here’s Everything To Know Before Taking A Trip To The States
Canada's border measures officially changed as of April 1, 2022, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the country without needing to provide a negative PCR test. While Canada has axed its testing requirement, what does that mean for travels to the United States?
While travel is back in action, it's important to note that the US still has testing requirements in place in order to enter the country.
Flying Into The United States
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all travellers entering the United States by air must present a negative COVID-19 test.
"If you plan to travel internationally, you will need to get a COVID-19 viral test (regardless of vaccination status or citizenship) no more than one day before you travel by air into the United States," the CDC said.
Anyone travelling to the US must then show proof of your negative result upon boarding your flight.
The CDC also states that those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 could instead travel with documentation of recovery no more than 90 days before the flight's departure.
This means you can use your positive COVID-19 test result and a letter from your licensed healthcare provider stating you are cleared to travel to enter the United States.
Entering The United States By Land
In October 2021, the CDC amended its Order titled, "Requirement for Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test or Recovery from COVID-19 for All Air Passengers Arriving in the United States."
Luckily, this means that the negative test requirement only applies to air travel.
The CDC stated that the Order does not apply to land border crossings or persons arriving by seaports.
So...you know what that means? Montrealers can officially drive down to Plattsburgh or Burlington for that much-needed Target or Trader Joe's run without needing to provide a negative test to enter the United States or a PCR test to return to Canada.
