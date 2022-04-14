Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
canada us border reopening

Canada-US Border Rules — Here’s Everything To Know Before Taking A Trip To The States

Driving or flying to the US? Different rules apply! 🚘✈️

Associate Editor
Canada-US Border.

Canada-US Border.

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

Canada's border measures officially changed as of April 1, 2022, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter the country without needing to provide a negative PCR test. While Canada has axed its testing requirement, what does that mean for travels to the United States?

While travel is back in action, it's important to note that the US still has testing requirements in place in order to enter the country.

Flying Into The United States

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all travellers entering the United States by air must present a negative COVID-19 test.

"If you plan to travel internationally, you will need to get a COVID-19 viral test (regardless of vaccination status or citizenship) no more than one day before you travel by air into the United States," the CDC said.

Anyone travelling to the US must then show proof of your negative result upon boarding your flight.

The CDC also states that those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 could instead travel with documentation of recovery no more than 90 days before the flight's departure.

This means you can use your positive COVID-19 test result and a letter from your licensed healthcare provider stating you are cleared to travel to enter the United States.

Entering The United States By Land

In October 2021, the CDC amended its Order titled, "Requirement for Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test or Recovery from COVID-19 for All Air Passengers Arriving in the United States."

Luckily, this means that the negative test requirement only applies to air travel.

The CDC stated that the Order does not apply to land border crossings or persons arriving by seaports.

So...you know what that means? Montrealers can officially drive down to Plattsburgh or Burlington for that much-needed Target or Trader Joe's run without needing to provide a negative test to enter the United States or a PCR test to return to Canada.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...