September's Old Age Security payment is on its way and some Quebec seniors will get over $820
Amounts will get even higher next month.
Another month, another round of Old Age Security deposits heading out to seniors across the country, and this one lands at the same level that's been in effect since July's bump.
Service Canada reviews OAS amounts on a set schedule, four times a year in January, April, July, and October, adjusting for inflation each time. Because July was the most recent update, September carries forward the same figures as August did, and nothing shifts again until the fall review arrives.
Regardless of how prices move between now and then, one rule stays fixed: these payments only ever hold steady or climb from quarter to quarter, never drop.
Old Age Security, explained
Unlike the Canada Pension Plan, which pays out based on someone's work history and contributions, OAS is built around age and how long a person has lived in Canada. Nearly everyone who qualifies is enrolled without needing to apply. Service Canada usually spots eligible seniors on its own around age 64, sending a letter that lays out timing and next steps. That same system also handles related benefits for lower-income seniors, folding programs like the Guaranteed Income Supplement into the same monthly payment.
Who qualifies for OAS
A few requirements determine eligibility:
- Turning 65 or older
- Being a Canadian citizen or legal resident
- Having lived in Canada for at least 10 years since age 18
- A 2025 net income under $152,062 for those 65 to 74, or under $157,923 for those 75 and older
Moving away from Canada doesn't necessarily end eligibility. Anyone who was a citizen or legal resident before leaving, and who spent 20 years or more living in Canada as an adult, can keep collecting OAS from abroad.
Support built in for lower-income seniors
The Guaranteed Income Supplement provides an additional monthly amount for seniors with limited income, and OAS itself doesn't count against you when the CRA calculates it. The relevant thresholds right now are:
- Single, widowed, or divorced: under $22,800
- Both partners collecting full OAS: combined income under $30,096
- One partner receiving the Allowance: combined income under $42,144
- One partner not receiving OAS or the Allowance: combined income under $54,624
Two more programs exist alongside GIS: the Allowance, open to people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse already gets GIS, and the Allowance for the Survivor, meant for widowed individuals in the same age bracket. Each one has its own income limits and needs to be applied for on its own.
Getting set up with OAS
Most seniors never need to submit anything themselves. Service Canada's system generally identifies eligible people around their 64th birthday and mails out a letter with instructions.
While payments can begin the month right after turning 65, a lot of people choose to push their start date back instead. Delaying adds 0.6% to the monthly amount for every month you wait, capping out at age 70, which translates to a 7.2% boost for each full year of delay. Anyone who wasn't picked up automatically can still submit an application through My Service Canada Account, by mail, or in person at a Service Canada location.
The maximum payments right now
For the July through September 2026 stretch, the top amounts available are:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $751.97 a month, with net annual income under $152,062
- Ages 75 and up: up to $827.17 a month, with net annual income under $157,923
- GIS (single, or partner without OAS): up to $1,123.17
- GIS (partner receives OAS or the Allowance): up to $676.09
- Allowance: up to $1,428.06
- Allowance for the Survivor: up to $1,702.34
Keep in mind these are upper limits, not what every recipient gets. The final amount comes down to age, income, and years spent living in Canada, with a full pension requiring 40 years of residency after age 18 and partial pensions covering anywhere from 10 to 39 years.
Don't forget about tax season
OAS payments are considered taxable income and need to show up on your return. Since Service Canada won't withhold tax unless you ask, the full monthly amount arrives every time, which can leave some recipients owing money later. Tax withholding can be arranged through My Service Canada Account or a paper form. A T4A(OAS) slip goes out each year to recipients inside Canada, while those living elsewhere get an NR4 form instead.
This month's payment date
September's OAS deposit is set for Friday, September 25, 2026. The Guaranteed Income Supplement, the Allowance, and the Allowance for the Survivor all follow the same schedule.
For a complete breakdown of amounts and eligibility rules, visit the official Government of Canada page.
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